Sennheiser's Roadmap to IC22

AVT Question: Please share your company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap heading into InfoComm 2022. [June 2022]

Thought Leader: Charlie Jones, Insights Manager, Global Alliances at Sennheiser

At Sennheiser, we’re eager to work alongside our industry peers to explore new partnerships. We see InfoComm as a chance to finally get together as colleagues and catch up on the last two years when we weren’t able to connect in person. InfoComm reminds us that these partnerships and collaborative technology solutions are all about connecting with people.

With increased hybrid meetings and the decline in travel over the last two years, we had to innovate quickly to prevent disruption in workflows and enable disparate teams to still operate as if they were in the same room. We are driven to find ways to provide hybrid and remote workers with effortless solutions, like our recently released TeamConnect Intelligent Speaker (TC ISP), which will be showcased at InfoComm. It’s one of the first intelligent solutions in this market, enabling users to start and optimize Microsoft Teams meetings by talking to Cortana via voice recognition, calendar syncing, and automatic transcription.

"We are eager to find ways to enable hybrid and remote workers to work smarter, not harder." —Charlie Jones, Insights Manager, Global Alliances at Sennheiser

Our initiative to bring quality audio collaboration solutions to the market, while eliminating the intimidation of meeting room technology and incorporating simple, easy-to-use form factors is what inspired innovations like camera tracking integrations for our TeamConnect Ceiling 2 (TCC2) ceiling microphone. The latest generation of the TCC2 can even be tied into automated camera tracking, allowing the camera to follow the speaker in the room so that remote participants can follow along in a meeting as if they were there, and in-person attendees can move around the space and arrange the meeting room furniture however is most conducive to their gathering. As we move forward, we are eager to find ways to enable hybrid and remote workers to work smarter, not harder.

InfoComm Booth: W957

