C2G Roadmap 2022

AVT Question: With some trade shows having been canceled or scaled back and limited in-person meetings, it has been a challenge for technology managers to learn about a company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap for the coming year. Would you share what you can about your 2022 company roadmap? [January 2022]

Thought Leader: Scott Lowder Director of Product Development C2G, Legrand|AV

C2G has spent the last couple of years laser focused on improving our already amazing customer experience, expanding internationally, and increasing our presence in commercial AV. As part of Legrand | AV, C2G has set a very high bar for connectivity performance and quality to ensure the most reliable systems that serve the integration community. To support this, we have invested in updating our R&D, partner compatibility, and performance testing labs, along with building new manufacturing lines to increase capacity and perform 100 percent certification.

We also believe that HDMI 2.1, USB4, and Thunderbolt 4 are the future of the desktop. — Scott Lowder Director of Product Development C2G, Legrand|AV

In 2022, we will continue to add onto our successful AV product launches from 2021. This includes increasing HDBaseT and USB extension form factors and capabilities, broadening our premium HDMI lineup to include switching and AOC options, releasing a frequently requested HDMI adapter configuration tool for our patented design, and offering more AV options to help integrators specify and build complete Legrand | AV solutions. We also look forward to working with the AV integration community to integrate C2G connectivity into other Legrand | AV products and welcome all feedback.

As the largest global manufacturer of networking cable, C2G is also focused on providing all solutions required by our IT dealer partners. We will be expanding our Cat6A offering to ensure AV professionals have everything they require on any project. On the desktop, we will be updating and expanding our docking station and PC adapter solutions to meet the growing needs of hybrid workforces. We also believe that HDMI 2.1, USB4, and Thunderbolt 4 are the future of the desktop. As such, we plan to invest heavily in these areas to bring the highest-performing and most reliable connectivity to market.

You will see continued growth of our greater Q-SYS ecosystem through new partnerships with UC platform leaders, technology manufacturers, and software developers to ensure Q-SYS remains the connective tissue that binds all parts of your installation.

[ QSC Names Jatan Shah President and Chief Operating Officer ]

In terms of the disruptions caused by the global supply chain crisis, rest assured that QSC has worked tirelessly to redesign products with reliably sourced components, all without compromising performance and quality. During this process, we’ve greatly increased transparency with our OEMs, consultants, and integrators and hope that the whole AV industry can benefit from this strengthening of communications.

Ultimately, tomorrow’s dominant players will be the ones that embrace technology and market innovation that serves the needs of end users, and QSC intends to lead that charge. I’ll be sharing some of these exciting announcements at our upcoming QSC Activate event this February. Hope to see you there!