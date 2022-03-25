Barix Roadmap 2022

AVT Question: With some trade shows having been canceled or scaled back and limited in-person meetings, it has been a challenge for technology managers to learn about a company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap for the coming year. Would you share what you can about your 2022 company roadmap? [January 2022]

Thought Leader: Reto Brader, CEO at Barix

In 2022, the world will continue to gravitate towards the mobile phone as the center of all interaction. A second reality, 2022 is that the preferred connection technologies for any AV systems are IP and the internet. Barix’s goal is to provide innovative yet practical audio and control-related solutions that address and enable these realities.

"In 2022 we will bring out a gateway device that allows users to page into existing analog or new IP-based zone paging installations from any phone or computer, with no app download required." — Reto Brader, CEO at Barix

As an example, consider public address and paging implementations. In 2022, the network of choice for audio transport is IP, preferably on standard IP networks that also carry data, email, chat and video conferencing. The preferred means of making a public address announcement in 2022 will be the mobile phone.

The key to successful adaptation is that the transition into the new realities can be implemented step by step. Why throw out a good, working, analog public address system just to allow paging from a mobile device? Barix’s philosophy is to approach this by providing components and solutions that facilitate a gradual upgrade into the new approach.

Last year, we successfully introduced the IP Former, an audio decoder and amplifier that turns any analog speaker into an IP speaker. In 2022 we will bring out a gateway device that allows users to page into existing analog or new IP-based zone paging installations from any phone or computer, with no app download required. The beauty of this solution is that it can be used to update even existing analog paging systems without the need to replace everything.

As a long-time market leader and innovator, Barix has been driving audio-over-IP technology forward not only as a solution provider, but also as a trusted development partner for other manufacturers who want to address the same new realities. We look forward to continuing to help our customers and partners successfully and cost-effectively navigate these transitions.

