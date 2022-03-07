Yamaha Unified Communications Roadmap 2022

AVT Question: With some trade shows having been canceled or scaled back and limited in-person meetings, it has been a challenge for technology managers to learn about a company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap for the coming year. Would you share what you can about your 2022 company roadmap? [January 2022]

Thought Leader: Meghan Kennelly, Director of Global Marketing & Communication at Yamaha Unified Communications

Yamaha was founded on the mission to provide high-quality audio, and in 2022, we’re recommitting to that mission in new ways. For the last few years, we’ve concentrated on ease of installation, an area that will continue to the stay at the forefront. In 2020, we introduced ADECIA, a complete and intelligent ceiling microphone and line array speaker solution designed to remove all barriers to equipping rooms with superior audio quality. It immediately detects the components of the system and configures them to the room’s environment for optimal audio quality, streamlining the installation and tuning process. It is no longer feasible to spend hours installing only one conference room or to bring in an audio expert to tune the system to make a room sound its best; ADECIA does this on the fly.

Post-pandemic, collaboration solutions need to make the return to the office more comfortable and streamlined. — Meghan Kennelly, Director of Global Marketing & Communication at Yamaha Unified Communications

This concept has been proven both popular with customers and effective for integrators because it solves the problem everyone is having—lack of resources and time. It has introduced installation scalability that meets today’s surging demand for high-quality conference rooms. In 2021, we expanded the system with tabletop microphones. Next year, the industry can expect more great features from the ADECIA family.

In 2022, we will also concentrate on how we can simplify integration and create the best user experience in other product areas. Post-pandemic, collaboration solutions need to make the return to the office more comfortable and streamlined. Our goal is to create easy-to-use solutions that don’t require a PhD in audio or calls to the help desk for every meeting. We do this by retrofitting open office conferencing and collaboration environments with new capabilities, as well as releasing new technology that will improve how users connect to and interact with conferencing systems in small to midsize meeting rooms.

AV/IT Company Roadmaps 2022

