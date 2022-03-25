Xilica Roadmap 2022

By ( ) published

As part of our ongoing AVT Thought Leaders Series, we asked Shaun Robinson, Vice President of Product Management at Xilica, to provide a rare insider's perspective into the company's roadmap for 2022.

Xilica
(Image credit: Future)

AVT Question: With some trade shows having been canceled or scaled back and limited in-person meetings, it has been a challenge for technology managers to learn about a company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap for the coming year. Would you share what you can about your 2022 company roadmap? [January 2022]

Thought Leader: Shaun Robinson, Vice President of Product Management at Xilica

The transformation of the meeting space has been one of AV’s most rapidly developing trends, particularly in medium to large rooms where people collaborate. From corporate conference rooms to lecture halls, these spaces are increasingly equipped with the IT professional in mind. That means building out an AV ecosystem that slims the infrastructure, leaving IT departments with a lightweight system that is easier to manage and maintain.

"We are partnering with companies like Sennheiser to convert microphones into USB peripherals from an operational perspective ahead of the DSP and extending that outward to CatX-connected ceiling speaker systems with our new Sonia Series." — Shaun Robinson, Vice President of Product Management at Xilica

Collaboration today extends beyond the meeting space to the remote audience, and Xilica has been focused on designing conferencing ecosystems that bring physical and remote audiences together. That means building outward from the DSP inside the meeting space with wireless and CatX-connected systems that reduce cabling and hardware and simplify how people plug in their collaborative devices. Xilica brought its Gio range of networked AV endpoints to market specifically to help corporate, education and government customers bridge personal devices to installed AV systems.

The next logical phase involves building out room audio solutions that spread sound through the room. We are partnering with companies like Sennheiser to convert microphones into USB peripherals from an operational perspective ahead of the DSP and extending that outward to CatX-connected ceiling speaker systems with our new Sonia Series. Similar to plugging into a web conferencing sound bar in a huddle space, we are creating singular networked connections that turn the room itself into an immersive audio source. The meeting space essentially becomes a speakerphone that serves physical and remote attendee in equal measure.

Xilica will continue to evolve this strategy as we look toward 2022. With 20 years of experience developing premium audio hardware, our goal is to offer room audio systems that people of any skill level can successfully install. That means developing audio and AV systems for the IT professional that interoperates with their management software and fits seamlessly into their central IT workflow.

AV/IT Company Roadmaps 2022

>> Absen Roadmap 2022

>> AtlasIED Roadmap 2022

>> Atlona Roadmap 2022

>> BrightSign Roadmap 2022

>> C2G Roadmap 2022

>> Chief Roadmap 2022

>> Datapath Roadmap 2022

>> Hall Technologies Roadmap 2022

>> Kramer Roadmap 2022

>> QSC Roadmap 2022

>> Sennheiser Roadmap 2022

>> Shure Roadmap 2022

>> Sony Roadmap 2022

>> Yamaha Unified Communications Roadmap 2022

More 2022 Roadmaps to come!

More Thought Leaders Series Articles

>> 22Miles Product Roadmap – Re: Pandemic

>> BlueJeans by Verizon Product Roadmap – Re: Pandemic

>> ClearOne on Conferencing Audio

>> Legrand|AV on Conferencing Audio

>> Listen Technologies Product Roadmap – Re: Pandemic

>> Poly Product Roadmap – Re: Pandemic

>> SurgeX Product Roadmap – Re: Pandemic

>> VuWall Product Roadmap – Re: Pandemic

>> Yamaha UC on Conferencing Audio

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology. Davis enjoys exploring the ethos of experiential spaces as well as diving deep into the complex topics that shape the AV/IT industry. In 2012, the TechDecisions brand of content sites she developed for EH Publishing was named one of “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 20 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. From 2000 to 2008, Davis was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Electronic House. From 2009 to present, as the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis developed content plans and delivered content for associations such as IEEE Standards Association and AVIXA, content marketing for Future Plc, and numerous AV/IT companies. Davis was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners, and sampling local IPAs.