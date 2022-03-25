Xilica Roadmap 2022

AVT Question: With some trade shows having been canceled or scaled back and limited in-person meetings, it has been a challenge for technology managers to learn about a company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap for the coming year. Would you share what you can about your 2022 company roadmap? [January 2022]

Thought Leader: Shaun Robinson, Vice President of Product Management at Xilica

The transformation of the meeting space has been one of AV’s most rapidly developing trends, particularly in medium to large rooms where people collaborate. From corporate conference rooms to lecture halls, these spaces are increasingly equipped with the IT professional in mind. That means building out an AV ecosystem that slims the infrastructure, leaving IT departments with a lightweight system that is easier to manage and maintain.

"We are partnering with companies like Sennheiser to convert microphones into USB peripherals from an operational perspective ahead of the DSP and extending that outward to CatX-connected ceiling speaker systems with our new Sonia Series." — Shaun Robinson, Vice President of Product Management at Xilica

Collaboration today extends beyond the meeting space to the remote audience, and Xilica has been focused on designing conferencing ecosystems that bring physical and remote audiences together. That means building outward from the DSP inside the meeting space with wireless and CatX-connected systems that reduce cabling and hardware and simplify how people plug in their collaborative devices. Xilica brought its Gio range of networked AV endpoints to market specifically to help corporate, education and government customers bridge personal devices to installed AV systems.

The next logical phase involves building out room audio solutions that spread sound through the room. We are partnering with companies like Sennheiser to convert microphones into USB peripherals from an operational perspective ahead of the DSP and extending that outward to CatX-connected ceiling speaker systems with our new Sonia Series. Similar to plugging into a web conferencing sound bar in a huddle space, we are creating singular networked connections that turn the room itself into an immersive audio source. The meeting space essentially becomes a speakerphone that serves physical and remote attendee in equal measure.

Xilica will continue to evolve this strategy as we look toward 2022. With 20 years of experience developing premium audio hardware, our goal is to offer room audio systems that people of any skill level can successfully install. That means developing audio and AV systems for the IT professional that interoperates with their management software and fits seamlessly into their central IT workflow.

