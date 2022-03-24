Nureva Roadmap 2022

AVT Question: With some trade shows having been canceled or scaled back and limited in-person meetings, it has been a challenge for technology managers to learn about a company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap for the coming year. Would you share what you can about your 2022 company roadmap? [January 2022]

Thought Leader: Nancy Knowlton, CEO of Nureva

The past 20-plus months of adapting on the fly to the changing conditions of COVID-19 gives us an interesting starting point for thinking about the products we create and release in 2022 and beyond. Perhaps the most interesting thing has been the acceleration of trends that could otherwise have taken years to play out. Many skeptics now accept that people can be productive at home, and staff are now demanding much more flexibility in where and how they work. That means that every meeting will have one or more remote participants, with the expectation of a high-quality experience.

"Perhaps the most interesting thing has been the acceleration of trends that could otherwise have taken years to play out." — Nancy Knowlton, CEO of Nureva

We believe that data from systems will become an integral aspect of what customers expect. Decision makers will need information and tools that assist them in planning for these new ways of working. Increasingly, management will expect to make decisions based on data captured by systems and fed into dashboards. Systems may stand alone, but over time APIs will need to allow data from multiple products to be aggregated into a comprehensive view.

We think that IT managers and end users will also expect systems that will help them improve some aspect of what they do and/or experience. What insights can be gleaned from data and how can the data add intelligence to the systems they deploy?

Consistent with how we approach every new planning cycle, we are looking for opportunities to make our customers’ lives and experiences better. We don’t expect that they will paint a picture of where we need to go, but we do expect that they will give us their feedback on mockups and concepts in the early ideation stage and beyond.

With software increasingly at the core of offerings, we have an unprecedented opportunity to iterate, improve, and release much more rapidly than in the past.

