Chief Roadmap 2022

AVT Question: With some trade shows having been canceled or scaled back and limited in-person meetings, it has been a challenge for technology managers to learn about a company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap for the coming year. Would you share what you can about your 2022 company roadmap? [January 2022]

Thought Leader: Kathryn Gaskell, Director of Product Management at Chief

When we say, “installer inspired,” we mean it. Every step of the way, while designing new mounting solutions, we work with installers in the field to find out what they love (and hate) about various AV solutions. It doesn’t stop there. We keep going back to installers with prototype after prototype for more feedback and aren’t satisfied until we make them excited about ease of installation and maintenance.

With end users, our goal is to largely be unnoticed so the technology shines. We are proud, however, of how great our carts, kiosks, and monitor mounts look and work to make the end user experience amazing. As we enter 2022, we’re focused on improving product features and aesthetics to provide semi-permanent and mobile solutions for flexible, collaborative conferencing—meeting the needs of hybrid teams as they adapt to ever-changing workspaces.

As we enter 2022, we’re focused on improving product features and aesthetics to provide semi-permanent and mobile solutions for flexible, collaborative conferencing—meeting the needs of hybrid teams as they adapt to ever-changing workspaces. — Kathryn Gaskell, Director of Product Management, Chief

Our digital signage offerings continue to expand and include dvLED installation services to assist with implementation of socially distanced, digital communication in addition to more traditional messaging and wayfinding applications. TiLED i-Style is built on our growing knowledge of new mounting needs for dvLED video walls. The Impact Kiosk continues to develop with new sizes and new applications in 2022. Chief Tablet Stands complement this line when a more compact and mobile digital signage solution is required or when temperature-sensing technology needs to be implemented.

As part of the Legrand|AV family, Chief can quickly overcome global fulfillment issues, providing integrators with complete AV solutions. Solution diagrams, Revit files and selection guides are all top-of-mind assets as we prepare product launches. We coordinated with Vaddio to introduce camera mount accessories for IntelliSHOT and ConferenceSHOT ePTZ. Chief mounts are being leveraged in Middle Atlantic Products furniture solutions. These collaborations truly make sure we’re better together as we navigate the coming year.

AV/IT Company Roadmaps 2022

>> C2G Roadmap 2022

>> QSC Roadmap 2022

>> Shure Roadmap 2022

>> Sony Roadmap 2022

More Thought Leaders Series Articles

>> 22Miles Product Roadmap – Re: Pandemic

>> BlueJeans by Verizon Product Roadmap – Re: Pandemic

>> ClearOne on Conferencing Audio

>> Legrand|AV on Conferencing Audio

>> Listen Technologies Product Roadmap – Re: Pandemic

>> Poly Product Roadmap – Re: Pandemic

>> SurgeX Product Roadmap – Re: Pandemic

>> VuWall Product Roadmap – Re: Pandemic

>> Yamaha UC on Conferencing Audio

You will see continued growth of our greater Q-SYS ecosystem through new partnerships with UC platform leaders, technology manufacturers, and software developers to ensure Q-SYS remains the connective tissue that binds all parts of your installation.

[ QSC Names Jatan Shah President and Chief Operating Officer ]

In terms of the disruptions caused by the global supply chain crisis, rest assured that QSC has worked tirelessly to redesign products with reliably sourced components, all without compromising performance and quality. During this process, we’ve greatly increased transparency with our OEMs, consultants, and integrators and hope that the whole AV industry can benefit from this strengthening of communications.

Ultimately, tomorrow’s dominant players will be the ones that embrace technology and market innovation that serves the needs of end users, and QSC intends to lead that charge. I’ll be sharing some of these exciting announcements at our upcoming QSC Activate event this February. Hope to see you there!