Biamp Roadmap 2022

AVT Question: With some trade shows having been canceled or scaled back and limited in-person meetings, it has been a challenge for technology managers to learn about a company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap for the coming year. Would you share what you can about your 2022 company roadmap? [January 2022]

Thought Leader: Joe Andrulis, Executive Vice President of Corporate Development at Biamp

The evolution of the hybrid work and learning environment has increasingly influenced our product development. In the past, AV technology focused specifically on improving the meeting experience in the conference room or classroom, which hosted the majority of attendees; the past two years, however, have driven a paradigm shift where most meetings are now a hybrid of both in-room and remote participants. As a result, it’s imperative that we give equal consideration to the entire spectrum of meeting scenarios. Research shows remote participants are often unintentionally ignored because they are displayed less prominently. We’re exploring how to improve the overall meeting composition and environmental dynamics so that AV technology creates a cohesive experience for all attendees, regardless of where they’re located.

"Our goal is to continue to be a respected comprehensive audiovisual solutions provider that makes it as easy as possible for AV professionals to purchase and integrate end-to-end systems." — Joe Andrulis, Executive Vice President of Corporate Development at Biamp

We’re also focused on supporting conferencing spaces of all sizes and presenting solutions in a range of form factors. For example, our existing loudspeaker and microphone lineup spans discrete options, such as our new Parlé conferencing bars, to fully integrated room solutions. We have also introduced our family of Vidi conferencing cameras. In addition, we’re invested in experiential technologies that improve meeting engagement and reduce fatigue, including enhanced noise reduction technology, and intelligent cameras that automatically detect and zoom in on the person speaking.

Our goal is to continue to be a respected comprehensive audiovisual solutions provider that makes it as easy as possible for AV professionals to purchase and integrate end-to-end systems. As a result of the pandemic, the use of AV technologies has become ubiquitous, which has broadened the scope of many installations from one or two conference rooms to almost everywhere throughout an organization. This is where our automated deployment and tuning technology, Biamp Launch, has proven invaluable. It takes the guesswork out of installing systems while delivering reliable, consistent AV experiences from room to room.

