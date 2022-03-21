IHSE USA Roadmap 2022

AVT Question: With some trade shows having been canceled or scaled back and limited in-person meetings, it has been a challenge for technology managers to learn about a company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap for the coming year. Would you share what you can about your 2022 company roadmap? [January 2022]

Thought Leader: Dan Holland, Marketing Manager at IHSE USA

This year, IHSE is focused on providing support to new market segments due to last year’s growth and acquisition of kvm-tec. This strengthened our presence and broadened our product portfolio to include KVM over IP (KVMoIP) solutions. We are focused on integrating these solutions further into our portfolio for applications where customers need remote access over the network. Beyond the traditional high-end broadcast markets, we will be able to address arising KVMoIP trends in command-and-control environments within military, government, telecommunications, and security markets.

"This year, IHSE is focused on providing support to new market segments due to last year’s growth and acquisition of kvm-tec." — Dan Holland, Marketing Manager at IHSE USA

We’re also aligning our products with some of the new standards for cybersecurity, including the new, NIAP-compliant secure desktop KVM systems. In addition to extenders and switches, we will be developing multiviewer quad splits, which will provide operators the ability to see multiple displays or multiple images on a single display. We will also continue to strengthen our presence in the air traffic control and energy markets as well as the medical field, which is seeing a surge of activity in essential telemedicine.

For the last couple of years, we have been working in the esports space to develop technology that has been used to support backend gameplay. In esports competition, video production must provide low latency and high frame rates for gamers’ computers while producing audience previews in standard 1080p/60. IHSE’s new Draco esports extenders support up to 240 frames per second for offline computers, while secondary outputs can stream at 60 frames without additional encoders, decoders, or other signal transmission devices. Most esports events are typically streamed at 1080p60, although many professional events are run on offline computers running frame rates of 120, 144, or 240 fps. Broadcast production teams need to be able to switch between real-world action and non-broadcast resolutions and frame rates without losing quality or interfering with gamers’ computer graphics resolutions.

AV/IT Company Roadmaps 2022

>> Absen Roadmap 2022

>> AtlasIED Roadmap 2022

>> Atlona Roadmap 2022

>> BrightSign Roadmap 2022

>> C2G Roadmap 2022

>> Chief Roadmap 2022

>> Datapath Roadmap 2022

>> Hall Technologies Roadmap 2022

>> Kramer Roadmap 2022

>> QSC Roadmap 2022

>> Sennheiser Roadmap 2022

>> Shure Roadmap 2022

>> Sony Roadmap 2022

>> Yamaha Unified Communications Roadmap 2022

More 2022 Roadmaps to come!

More Thought Leaders Series Articles

>> 22Miles Product Roadmap – Re: Pandemic

>> BlueJeans by Verizon Product Roadmap – Re: Pandemic

>> ClearOne on Conferencing Audio

>> Legrand|AV on Conferencing Audio

>> Listen Technologies Product Roadmap – Re: Pandemic

>> Poly Product Roadmap – Re: Pandemic

>> SurgeX Product Roadmap – Re: Pandemic

>> VuWall Product Roadmap – Re: Pandemic

>> Yamaha UC on Conferencing Audio