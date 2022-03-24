NETGEAR Roadmap 2022

AVT Question: With some trade shows having been canceled or scaled back and limited in-person meetings, it has been a challenge for technology managers to learn about a company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap for the coming year. Would you share what you can about your 2022 company roadmap? [January 2022]

Thought Leader: John Henkel, Pro AV Product Marketing Manager at NETGEAR

Years ago, NETGEAR made a commitment to the AV industry to make it easier to deploy AV over IP. From the new AV Line of M4250 switches with a truly groundbreaking user interface our free Pro AV Design Team, we want to help take the pain out of deploying AV over IP.

"In the end, it comes down to more than just the right products, but training and support. We are here to help." — John Henkel, Pro AV Product Marketing Manager at NETGEAR

This year, we are strengthening our commitment through several initiatives. Not only will we have new software and hardware products, but we are planning even more training courses to help certify people in the configuration and use of NETGEAR pro AV switches.

We have heard from many of our integration partners that they want their staff to be armed with the knowledge and skills to deploy AV over IP systems on their own. Sure, we offer a free service to help you design your network, but empowering people to be more autonomous in their network skills and configuration really benefits all of us. We get fewer tech support calls, and the end user gets a system installed quicker.

In the end, it comes down to more than just the right products, but training and support. We are here to help.

