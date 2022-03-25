Utelogy Roadmap 2022

AVT Question: With some trade shows having been canceled or scaled back and limited in-person meetings, it has been a challenge for technology managers to learn about a company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap for the coming year. Would you share what you can about your 2022 company roadmap? [January 2022]

Thought Leader: Nicole Corbin, Director of Product and User Experience at Utelogy

Remote and hybrid workspaces are becoming the rule rather than the exception. Enterprises are continuing to transform their pre-pandemic office spaces in 2022 into sophisticated collaborative spaces with enhanced videoconferencing, teamwork areas, dedicated meeting spaces, and large event spaces. The management of these new rooms and systems is shifting from AV-based to IT-focused. The new workplace market will become increasingly reliant on devices and device analytics (not just inside the meeting space but outside of the conference room), with an even bigger emphasis on networked systems offering performance, quality, affordability, and easy collaboration. All of this increases the positive impact on the organization’s culture, from its employees all the way to end users and customers. The experience should be first class, regardless of where a user works—whether office-based, working from home, or purchasing the product that the company creates. Collaboration, technology insights, and a focus on the total experience is what we expect to see throughout the entire market in 2022.

"Utelogy’s ability to scale, regardless of requirements or budget, makes it the ideal platform for organizations of any size to support new as well as legacy systems. " — Nicole Corbin, Director of Product and User Experience at Utelogy

Utelogy had a stellar year in 2021. Sales and partner collaboration in 2021 enabled us to finish 2021 up 280 percent over 2020. We expect to exceed this growth in 2022. Utelogy will continue to add new features to the platform so customers can take an even deeper dive into how they visualize and use their data. Utelogy will be expanding its Utelligence program for industry standards around security and agnosticity, as well as announcing the “Utelogy beyond the conference room” initiative. This program is designed to integrate its platform with other elements of the workplace such as booking systems for deeper analytics, IoT, and BYOD to support the ever-growing hybrid workforce. Utelogy’s ability to scale, regardless of requirements or budget, makes it the ideal platform for organizations of any size to support new as well as legacy systems.

