Utelogy Roadmap 2022

By ( ) published

As part of our ongoing AVT Thought Leaders Series, we asked Nicole Corbin, Director of Product and User Experience at Utelogy, to provide a rare insider's perspective into the company's roadmap for 2022.

Utelogy
AVT Question: With some trade shows having been canceled or scaled back and limited in-person meetings, it has been a challenge for technology managers to learn about a company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap for the coming year. Would you share what you can about your 2022 company roadmap? [January 2022]

Thought Leader: Nicole Corbin, Director of Product and User Experience at Utelogy

Remote and hybrid workspaces are becoming the rule rather than the exception. Enterprises are continuing to transform their pre-pandemic office spaces in 2022 into sophisticated collaborative spaces with enhanced videoconferencing, teamwork areas, dedicated meeting spaces, and large event spaces. The management of these new rooms and systems is shifting from AV-based to IT-focused. The new workplace market will become increasingly reliant on devices and device analytics (not just inside the meeting space but outside of the conference room), with an even bigger emphasis on networked systems offering performance, quality, affordability, and easy collaboration. All of this increases the positive impact on the organization’s culture, from its employees all the way to end users and customers. The experience should be first class, regardless of where a user works—whether office-based, working from home, or purchasing the product that the company creates. Collaboration, technology insights, and a focus on the total experience is what we expect to see throughout the entire market in 2022. 

"Utelogy’s ability to scale, regardless of requirements or budget, makes it the ideal platform for organizations of any size to support new as well as legacy systems. " — Nicole Corbin, Director of Product and User Experience at Utelogy

Utelogy had a stellar year in 2021. Sales and partner collaboration in 2021 enabled us to finish 2021 up 280 percent over 2020. We expect to exceed this growth in 2022. Utelogy will continue to add new features to the platform so customers can take an even deeper dive into how they visualize and use their data. Utelogy will be expanding its Utelligence program for industry standards around security and agnosticity, as well as announcing the “Utelogy beyond the conference room” initiative. This program is designed to integrate its platform with other elements of the workplace such as booking systems for deeper analytics, IoT, and BYOD to support the ever-growing hybrid workforce. Utelogy’s ability to scale, regardless of requirements or budget, makes it the ideal platform for organizations of any size to support new as well as legacy systems. 

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology. Davis enjoys exploring the ethos of experiential spaces as well as diving deep into the complex topics that shape the AV/IT industry. In 2012, the TechDecisions brand of content sites she developed for EH Publishing was named one of “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 20 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. From 2000 to 2008, Davis was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Electronic House. From 2009 to present, as the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis developed content plans and delivered content for associations such as IEEE Standards Association and AVIXA, content marketing for Future Plc, and numerous AV/IT companies. Davis was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners, and sampling local IPAs.