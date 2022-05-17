Sony Electronics' Roadmap to IC22

AVT Question: Please share your company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap heading into InfoComm 2022. [June 2022]

Thought Leader: Mark Bonifacio, Director, B2B Business Management at Sony Electronics

At InfoComm, Sony will showcase our full lineup of AV solutions, including our business and SXRD projectors, remote and PTZ cameras, latest Crystal LED displays, BRAVIA professional displays from 32 to 100 inches, beamforming IP ceiling microphone and edge analytics presentation tool, as well as a selection of the newest technologies from our digital signage alliance partners. We’ve invested our support in building and enhancing our alignment with our customers and collaborators, which will be evident throughout our booth at the show, through our programs, and beyond. Expect to see presentation, communication, and collaboration solutions that embrace hybrid and HyFlex working and learning environments. You’ll also see how Sony is addressing the needs of various verticals, including transportation and retail.

"Our philosophy is to be easier to do business with, in all regards, and the changes we’ve recently made support this goal." —Mark Bonifacio, Director, B2B Business Management at Sony Electronics

Additionally, we’re planning our InfoComm presence with a hybrid audience in mind and are lining up informative live demonstrations of our latest innovations, as well as educational and topical presentations and panels from our ecosystem of partners, influencers, and thought leaders. We’ll stream these sessions online and make them available on-demand. This allows us to better engage with our AV constituents—no matter where they are—and be a destination for our end users and collaborators. This mindset has been a welcome change for Sony and our community, as we shifted to consistent online interaction with the industry when we launched our live streaming series in 2020 and now have the capabilities and infrastructure to serve the virtual space with equal consideration. Our philosophy is to be easier to do business with, in all regards, and the changes we’ve recently made support this goal. It’s been a while since we’ve all been together, so we urge you to reconnect with Sony in person or online during InfoComm to experience our transformation, check out our latest capabilities, see how we’re driving value, and understand how we can inspire creativity and stimulate curiosity together.

InfoComm Booth: N1513, N262, N264

