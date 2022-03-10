Hall Technologies Roadmap 2022

AVT Question: With some trade shows having been canceled or scaled back and limited in-person meetings, it has been a challenge for technology managers to learn about a company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap for the coming year. Would you share what you can about your 2022 company roadmap? [January 2022]

Thought Leader: Hal Truax, Vice President, Sales & Marketing of Hall Technologies

We’ve taken a unique approach over the last year by reimagining our product roadmap and developing a whole new business philosophy as well. After three decades with a great reputation of just making black boxes, Hall Technologies has a new mission, vision, brand, and team of AV pros ready to deploy our roadmap for 2022 and beyond.

I want to be clear that development of Hall’s core products will continue. Extenders, switches, and cables won’t go away; they’re just being augmented with new solutions-based offerings. We’ll be focusing on comprehensive packages for small-to-medium-size classrooms and conference rooms, larger training rooms, and multipurpose rooms, as well as sophisticated customized spaces for enterprise.

Company culture is one of the main pillars to our success. With that in mind, we’ve assembled an all-star AV team that exude our core values of ownership, urgency, integrity, passion, empathy, and innovation. — Hal Truax, Vice President, Sales & Marketing of Hall Technologies

We’re also taking great strides to create a company culture that is customer obsessed. Company culture is one of the main pillars to our success. With that in mind, we’ve assembled an all-star AV team that exude our core values of ownership, urgency, integrity, passion, empathy, and innovation. At Hall, these core values are what drive the customer-focused mentality, as well as the superior quality we expect from our products. Our customers will also receive their products faster now with our strategic move to Dallas.

#TheHallway is a philosophy at Hall that conveys a high level of customer care. We’ve dedicated a lot of time, resources, and money into hiring the best people, designing the best products, and putting the best processes into place to deliver the best customer experience possible.

