Matrox Roadmap 2022

By ( ) published

As part of our ongoing AVT Thought Leaders Series, we asked Ron Berty, Business Development Manager at Matrox, to provide a rare insider's perspective into the company's roadmap for 2022.

Matrox
AVT Question: With some trade shows having been canceled or scaled back and limited in-person meetings, it has been a challenge for technology managers to learn about a company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap for the coming year. Would you share what you can about your 2022 company roadmap? [January 2022]

Thought Leader: Ron Berty, Business Development Manager at Matrox

Matrox is an advocate of open standards and participates in various pro AV and broadcast standards bodies and technical recommendations groups, including AIMS, AMWA, VSF, ST 2110, NMOS, and IPMX. Open standards ensure maximum flexibility, compatibility, and interoperability, which ultimately translates to long-term viability, cost-effectiveness, and transparency for the customer. And Matrox products and technologies have always been built on industry standards. This statement holds true for our AV-over-IP products, engineered on standardized, high-compression techniques and technologies while supporting multiple standardized streaming protocols. This open-standards approach ensures that our encoders and decoders, for example, work with other third-party encoder and decoder products that apply the same industry standards.

"Open standards ensure maximum flexibility, compatibility, and interoperability, which ultimately translates to long-term viability, cost-effectiveness, and transparency for the customer." — Ron Berty, Business Development Manager at Matrox

Matrox is continuing to broaden its lineup of IP-based, highly compressed KVM devices, encoders and decoders, and video wall products with its newly announced Matrox ConvertIP Series. Capable of serving as a transmitter or receiver from the same device, ConvertIP delivers uncompressed and lightly compressed AV over IP with sub-frame latency over standard 1-, 2.5-, 10-, and 25-GbE networks. The new lineup is built on SMPTE ST 2110, the NMOS suite of open APIs, and the IPMX-ready, industry-standard-based technologies that make ConvertIP the most flexible and interoperable AV-over-IP devices in the market today. In tandem with the introduction of ConvertIP is the new Matrox ConductIP media routing software. ConductIP discovers, monitors, and routes all ConvertIP signals, SMPTE ST 2110 signals compatible with the open NMOS suite of APIs, and IPMX-ready signals that work natively with ConductIP.

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology. Davis enjoys exploring the ethos of experiential spaces as well as diving deep into the complex topics that shape the AV/IT industry. In 2012, the TechDecisions brand of content sites she developed for EH Publishing was named one of “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 20 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. From 2000 to 2008, Davis was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Electronic House. From 2009 to present, as the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis developed content plans and delivered content for associations such as IEEE Standards Association and AVIXA, content marketing for Future Plc, and numerous AV/IT companies. Davis was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners, and sampling local IPAs.