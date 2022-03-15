Matrox Roadmap 2022

AVT Question: With some trade shows having been canceled or scaled back and limited in-person meetings, it has been a challenge for technology managers to learn about a company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap for the coming year. Would you share what you can about your 2022 company roadmap? [January 2022]

Thought Leader: Ron Berty, Business Development Manager at Matrox

Matrox is an advocate of open standards and participates in various pro AV and broadcast standards bodies and technical recommendations groups, including AIMS, AMWA, VSF, ST 2110, NMOS, and IPMX. Open standards ensure maximum flexibility, compatibility, and interoperability, which ultimately translates to long-term viability, cost-effectiveness, and transparency for the customer. And Matrox products and technologies have always been built on industry standards. This statement holds true for our AV-over-IP products, engineered on standardized, high-compression techniques and technologies while supporting multiple standardized streaming protocols. This open-standards approach ensures that our encoders and decoders, for example, work with other third-party encoder and decoder products that apply the same industry standards.

"Open standards ensure maximum flexibility, compatibility, and interoperability, which ultimately translates to long-term viability, cost-effectiveness, and transparency for the customer." — Ron Berty, Business Development Manager at Matrox

Matrox is continuing to broaden its lineup of IP-based, highly compressed KVM devices, encoders and decoders, and video wall products with its newly announced Matrox ConvertIP Series. Capable of serving as a transmitter or receiver from the same device, ConvertIP delivers uncompressed and lightly compressed AV over IP with sub-frame latency over standard 1-, 2.5-, 10-, and 25-GbE networks. The new lineup is built on SMPTE ST 2110, the NMOS suite of open APIs, and the IPMX-ready, industry-standard-based technologies that make ConvertIP the most flexible and interoperable AV-over-IP devices in the market today. In tandem with the introduction of ConvertIP is the new Matrox ConductIP media routing software. ConductIP discovers, monitors, and routes all ConvertIP signals, SMPTE ST 2110 signals compatible with the open NMOS suite of APIs, and IPMX-ready signals that work natively with ConductIP.

