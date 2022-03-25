Sonic Foundry Roadmap 2022

AVT Question: With some trade shows having been canceled or scaled back and limited in-person meetings, it has been a challenge for technology managers to learn about a company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap for the coming year. Would you share what you can about your 2022 company roadmap? [January 2022]

Thought Leader: Robert Lipps, Executive Vice President, at Sonic Foundry

Video is now infused into every aspect of our lives. It’s how we learn, communicate, and collaborate with family, friends, and colleagues. Audiences are voting with their clicks—making loud and clear their preference for video over documents and text. Catapulted years ahead by the pandemic, the pace of change with video has fueled opportunity for every participant in the video lifecycle.

"Through our award-winning video platform, Mediasite, we are reimagining the future needs of our clients as they race ahead into a digital-first world." — Robert Lipps, Executive Vice President, at Sonic Foundry

In 2022, Sonic Foundry is doubling down on the key growth areas of our business driven by this massive adoption. We are not only innovating in areas that help users create and share engaging new video, but we are also creating new AI-based tools that transform, enhance, and extend the life of existing video that might otherwise suffer the fate of time. Through our award-winning video platform, Mediasite, we are reimagining the future needs of our clients as they race ahead into a digital-first world.

We will continue to work with our important event customers to help them transition into a hybrid world that blends together the personal feel of physical events with the reach and convenience of fully online virtual events. Furthermore, we will develop innovative new content services offerings that enable a entirely new level of engagement with attendees, driving greater insights and value to event organizers.

Finally, as enterprises struggle with how best to manage and deliver their content efficiently, we will continue to invest in the Mediasite Cloud to provide a cost effective, reliable, and secure means to ensure video reaches audiences effectively. Adoption and use of Mediasite Cloud will continue to grow sharply as customers see the value of linking Mediasite with web conferencing systems through our Zoom and Teams integrations. Mediasite Cloud provides peace of mind, remedies infrastructure concerns, and provides a scalable path to grow the use of video into the future.

