BrightSign Roadmap 2022

AVT Question: With some trade shows having been canceled or scaled back and limited in-person meetings, it has been a challenge for technology managers to learn about a company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap for the coming year. Would you share what you can about your 2022 company roadmap? [January 2022]

Thought Leader: Jeff Hastings, CEO of BrightSign

We expect 2022 to be a fantastic year not just for BrightSign, but for the AV industry as a whole. While 2021 was a year of managing pandemic recovery, 2022 has all the signs of a year during which many of the industries we support begin to return to normal. This encompasses travel, entertainment, restaurants, and retail, just to name a few.

What this all means is that people will be out in force—back to their everyday routines—and businesses need to be ready to welcome this influx of traffic. AV technology will play a key role in this process. At BrightSign, we’ll be doubling down on two very important parts of our business: hardware innovation and platform expansion.

We have some exciting product developments in the works, and an ever-growing army of partners to help expand our reach throughout the industry. — Jeff Hastings, CEO of BrightSign

While I can’t talk specifics about our product roadmap, I can say that 2022 will be a year of innovation in our hardware portfolio. AV installations are becoming increasingly demanding and complex, and BrightSign will continue to deliver top-level functionality with the reliability that we’re known for throughout the industry.

In terms of expanding the BrightSign platform, we have big plans on this front. On the content side of things, we will continue to forge mutually beneficial partnerships with CMS vendors to make it easier than ever for customers to use our media players with any of the leading content providers. To that end, we’ll continue to offer APIs to streamline partner integration by making it easier than ever for our partners in the AV space to become part of the BrightSign ecosystem.

There’s a lot of excitement at BrightSign as we head into 2022, and for good reason. We have some exciting product developments in the works, and an ever-growing army of partners to help expand our reach throughout the industry.

