Absen's Roadmap to IC22

AVT Question: Please share your company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap heading into InfoComm 2022. [June 2022]

Thought Leader: Jason Polk, Marketing Coordinator at Absen

For InfoComm 2022, Absen is poised to showcase key product solutions for different areas within the market. Starting with our virtual studio solution, the company vision is to make the world shine more, and that vision embodies what Absen is all about through the virtual studio solution. Our backdrop will be the PL 2.5 Pro Brompton, while the floor will be the MR 4.8 Series. We will also showcase the PL 1.9 Pro, as well as the AX1.5 Pro for virtual studio and rental and staging applications.

Moving over to commercial installation, our two-time Best in Show winner Clear Cobalt Series will be on display for high-end corporate installations. We are also debuting two new products into the space—the NX and KL II Series for indoor applications. Both series have multiple pixel pitch offerings and are 4K content ready to display the best in retail, commercial, house of worship, and many other indoor settings. Finally, our award-winning VN series will be on display to showcase the best in touring for the rental and staging market. This series is currently being used by EDM festivals such as Forbidden Kingdom and EDC. We are looking forward to seeing everyone again at InfoComm in Las Vegas.

InfoComm Booth: N1112

