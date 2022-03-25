RTI Roadmap 2022

AVT Question: With some trade shows having been canceled or scaled back and limited in-person meetings, it has been a challenge for technology managers to learn about a company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap for the coming year. Would you share what you can about your 2022 company roadmap? [January 2022]

Thought Leader: Bill Hensley, Head of Global Marketing at RTI

At RTI, our goal is to enable integrators to deliver exceptional control experiences for their customers. We listen to our integrators to better understand their opportunities and pain points. In late 2021, it was dealer feedback that led us to introduce RTI Music and the MS-3 music streamer, which exemplifies the software-hardware blend that is at the core of RTI solutions. Software will be a key focus for us in 2022. Early in the year, we’ll launch Integration Designer 11, a major update to our system programming software. This single platform for both residential and commercial applications is now bringing down the learning curve for integrators while enabling more customized solutions than ever.

"At RTI, our goal is to enable integrators to deliver exceptional control experiences for their customers." — Bill Hensley, Head of Global Marketing at RTI

One of the primary differentiators for Integration Designer has always been the advanced level of customization it enables in an RTI system. With RTI, every integration can be entirely custom—both on the front-end interface and in the back-end automation—and we seek to make this customization achievable in every installation. And a control system needs to flawlessly integrate with other products and subsystems. For this, RTI has a large driver library, a robust network of third-party driver writers, and we are proud of our open API that allows integrators to customize the experience even further.

For Integration Designer 11, we’re adding an intuitive new template that makes it easier than ever to start projects fast and finish with a beautiful result. Or, start with the template and add features such as the new custom sliders. Programming can be saved for use on other projects—a “rinse and repeat” simplicity that saves valuable integrator time. And the built-in driver store will save integrators time on every project. No longer will they need to exit the programming environment to download a driver—it’s all accessed from Integration Designer 11.

