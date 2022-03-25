RTI Roadmap 2022

By ( ) published

As part of our ongoing AVT Thought Leaders Series, we asked Bill Hensley, Head of Global Marketing at RTI, to provide a rare insider's perspective into the company's roadmap for 2022.

RTI
AVT Question: With some trade shows having been canceled or scaled back and limited in-person meetings, it has been a challenge for technology managers to learn about a company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap for the coming year. Would you share what you can about your 2022 company roadmap? [January 2022]

Thought Leader: Bill Hensley, Head of Global Marketing at RTI

At RTI, our goal is to enable integrators to deliver exceptional control experiences for their customers. We listen to our integrators to better understand their opportunities and pain points. In late 2021, it was dealer feedback that led us to introduce RTI Music and the MS-3 music streamer, which exemplifies the software-hardware blend that is at the core of RTI solutions. Software will be a key focus for us in 2022. Early in the year, we’ll launch Integration Designer 11, a major update to our system programming software. This single platform for both residential and commercial applications is now bringing down the learning curve for integrators while enabling more customized solutions than ever.

"At RTI, our goal is to enable integrators to deliver exceptional control experiences for their customers." — Bill Hensley, Head of Global Marketing at RTI

One of the primary differentiators for Integration Designer has always been the advanced level of customization it enables in an RTI system. With RTI, every integration can be entirely custom—both on the front-end interface and in the back-end automation—and we seek to make this customization achievable in every installation. And a control system needs to flawlessly integrate with other products and subsystems. For this, RTI has a large driver library, a robust network of third-party driver writers, and we are proud of our open API that allows integrators to customize the experience even further.

For Integration Designer 11, we’re adding an intuitive new template that makes it easier than ever to start projects fast and finish with a beautiful result. Or, start with the template and add features such as the new custom sliders. Programming can be saved for use on other projects—a “rinse and repeat” simplicity that saves valuable integrator time. And the built-in driver store will save integrators time on every project. No longer will they need to exit the programming environment to download a driver—it’s all accessed from Integration Designer 11.

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology. Davis enjoys exploring the ethos of experiential spaces as well as diving deep into the complex topics that shape the AV/IT industry. In 2012, the TechDecisions brand of content sites she developed for EH Publishing was named one of “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 20 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. From 2000 to 2008, Davis was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Electronic House. From 2009 to present, as the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis developed content plans and delivered content for associations such as IEEE Standards Association and AVIXA, content marketing for Future Plc, and numerous AV/IT companies. Davis was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners, and sampling local IPAs.