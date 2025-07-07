Roundtable: Tech that Powers Multimodal & Immersive Meeting Experiences

REGISTER NOW TO ATTEND!

This AVNetwork Roundtable is specifically designed for decision-makers within corporate enterprises.

Join us for an insightful roundtable discussion, where we'll delve into collaboration and meeting spaces. Learn how HP Poly and AVI-SPL are revolutionizing the way we connect, offering seamless and secure experiences across all platforms and devices.

Learn about cutting-edge solutions like the immersive HP Dimension with Google Beam and how they're transforming communication. Attendees will gain insights into cutting-edge solutions, practical considerations, and evolving demands of modern meeting environments and how to stay ahead of the curve. You won't want to miss it!

THIS ROUNDTABLE WILL COVER:

The New Collaboration Space

+ How meeting spaces are changing and adapting to new demands

+ Understanding the multimodal meeting experience

+ Helping customers achieve interoperability across multiple platforms

+ Finding the right solution for various platforms and devices

+ BYOD in meeting spaces: pros, cons, and considerations

HP Dimension & Google Beam: A New Immersive Experience

+ Introduction to HP Dimension's 3D immersive technology.

+ The unique, visceral experience of feeling physically in the same space as remote participants

+ How AVI-SPL is uniquely positioned to deliver this experience

Delivering a Simple, Secure, and Seamless Experience

+ Security considerations for today’s meeting experiences

+ How technology has advanced to make the experience the forefront

+ The role of management platforms in ensuring functional systems and a consistent user experience

