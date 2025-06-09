AVI-SPL Tech Talks During InfoComm

Step into AVI-SPL's immersive theater for a 15-minute Tech Talk designed to inform and inspire. These bite-sized sessions offer insights from AVI-SPL’s global experts and trailblazing tech leaders from Microsoft, Cisco, and Google.

Grab a snack, take a seat, and get ready to Dream Big with the tech that’s changing the way the world connects—directly from the people making it happen.

AVI-SPL's Tech Talk Schedule

Wednesday, June 11

10:00 a.m. – Power Up Your Spaces: Microsoft + AI In Action

Speaker: To be determined

11:00 a.m. – Beam Me Up: Google Beam Gets Real

Speaker: David Rosenthal

3:00 p.m. – The Art of the Possible: Dream. Design. Deliver.

Speaker: Julian Phillips

Thursday, June 12

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

10:00 a.m. – Collab Like a Pro: Cisco’s Connected Future

Speaker: Pratik Chanda

11:00 a.m. – The Green Blueprint: Designing for People & Planet

Speakers: Kelly Bousman and Jeremy Codiroli

3:00 p.m. – The Outcome Engine: Managed Services, Max Results

Speaker: Jared Lederhandler

Friday, June 13

10:00 a.m. – Command & Control: Smarter Spaces with Symphony

Speaker: Tracy Moonier

11:00 a.m. – Virtual Reality, Real Impact: Immersive Tech in Action

Speaker: David Thorson

3:00 p.m. – No session. Just raffles and fun at the booth.

Click here for more details!