AVI-SPL Tech Talks During InfoComm

Step into AVI-SPL's immersive theater for a 15-minute Tech Talk designed to inform and inspire. These bite-sized sessions offer insights from AVI-SPL’s global experts and trailblazing tech leaders from Microsoft, Cisco, and Google.
Grab a snack, take a seat, and get ready to Dream Big with the tech that’s changing the way the world connects—directly from the people making it happen.
AVI-SPL's Tech Talk Schedule
Wednesday, June 11
10:00 a.m. – Power Up Your Spaces: Microsoft + AI In Action
Speaker: To be determined
11:00 a.m. – Beam Me Up: Google Beam Gets Real
Speaker: David Rosenthal
3:00 p.m. – The Art of the Possible: Dream. Design. Deliver.
Speaker: Julian Phillips
Thursday, June 12
10:00 a.m. – Collab Like a Pro: Cisco’s Connected Future
Speaker: Pratik Chanda
11:00 a.m. – The Green Blueprint: Designing for People & Planet
Speakers: Kelly Bousman and Jeremy Codiroli
3:00 p.m. – The Outcome Engine: Managed Services, Max Results
Speaker: Jared Lederhandler
Friday, June 13
10:00 a.m. – Command & Control: Smarter Spaces with Symphony
Speaker: Tracy Moonier
11:00 a.m. – Virtual Reality, Real Impact: Immersive Tech in Action
Speaker: David Thorson
3:00 p.m. – No session. Just raffles and fun at the booth.