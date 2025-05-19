InfoComm 2025 Impulses: Shure Celebrates 100 Years in Orlando

InfoComm 2025 is coming! Before the Orange County Convention Center opens its doors this June 7-13 in Orlando, SCN turned to several InfoComm 2025 exhibitors to talk trends, technology, inspiration, and an exclusive special sneak preview of what they’ll show in their booths.

Today, let's talk to Sean Bowman, Associate Vice President of Sales North America at Shure.

(Image credit: Shure)

SCN: What is your company’s main focus at the show this year?

Sean Bowman: Our primary focus will be on our customers and engaging with professionals who are pushing the industry forward. We do this through educational sessions and at our booth, where we will be showcasing our latest innovations, including IntelliMix Room Kits, Microflex loudspeakers, MXW Next 4 and 8, and MoveMic 88+. Shure is celebrating our 100-year anniversary as this year’s InfoComm headline sponsor, and we’re looking forward to showcasing our expertise throughout the show. Keep an eye out for more updates from Shure as we get closer to InfoComm.

SCN: What buzzwords do you expect to be the talk of InfoComm 2025?

SB: We expect to have many conversations about how AI is shaping the future of the AV industry. It’s not just a buzzword, AI continues to be a transformative tool Shure has been incorporating into our technology for years, with the goal of maximizing collaborative experiences.

We hear from customers that they want top tier performance, reliability, and management for their facilities with less complexity. This brings us to another keyword for Shure this year—Zero Touch Provisioning—which means simplicity at the point of installation. With our IntelliMix Room Kits, everything auto-configures directly out of the box. This streamlined installation is key to expediting and improving the overall customer experience.

SCN: How does InfoComm inspire you?

SB: InfoComm inspires us by fostering a dynamic ecosystem where market leaders, partners, customer, and industry friends gather to exchange ideas, knowledge and new technologies. Shure has supported InfoComm for nearly 30 years, allowing us to build enduring relationships that have been fundamental to our continuous innovation. The collective passion of the AV community at InfoComm reaffirms our commitment to advancing and enriching the AV industry.

SCN: What was the inspiration behind the new lineup of passive loudspeakers for Shure’s Microflex Ecosystem?

SB: Our goal with the new passive loudspeakers lineup was to provide customers and integrators with a complete solution and a fully networked audio chain—microphones, DSP and loudspeakers—designed to work together from a single manufacturer. By getting the loudspeakers onto the network, customers now have the assurance that all components work seamlessly to deliver unmatched performance, management, security, and installation efficiency.