PTZOptics Roadmap 2022

AVT Question: With some trade shows having been canceled or scaled back and limited in-person meetings, it has been a challenge for technology managers to learn about a company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap for the coming year. Would you share what you can about your 2022 company roadmap? [January 2022]

Thought Leader: Matt Davis, Director of Technology and Information Services at PTZOptics

The video livestreaming snowball isn’t going to roll back up the hill just because people are returning to in-person interaction. Recently, a large number of novices have started livestreaming. Often, these are people who’ve wanted to get into streaming for a long time and finally have the motivation or budget justification to begin as a result of the pandemic. Now, newcomers who’ve had initial success are looking to take next steps, adding professionalism and scale to their livestreaming setups.

"The rollout of NDI Bridge and Medialooks is changing the game. People can livestream from a location with terrible Internet by pushing to a location with better access." — Matt Davis, Director of Technology and Information Services at PTZOptics

PTZOptics’ users are looking for ways to do more with their systems without necessarily adding more people to their teams. That means automating as much of the production process as possible—using object recognition and facial tracking to create production movement without a live camera operator, for instance. We offer that capability through our auto-tracking robotic camera, the SimplTrack2, but we know users are looking for ways to get that effect even from static cameras through software. We’re working with partners with credibility and proven success in that arena to develop solutions for users at every price point.

We also foresee huge demand for remote production capabilities. The rollout of NDI Bridge and Medialooks is changing the game. People can livestream from a location with terrible Internet by pushing to a location with better access. Content creators from all over the world—ranging from novices to seasoned pros—can work on projects together. With this collaboration and knowledge-sharing capability, many of these novices are going to become experts really quickly. Over the next year, I expect to see a lot of individual users professionalizing their passion by banding together to offer remote video production services. Our development and update roadmap is all about making sure they have the tools they’ll need for remote workflows.

AV/IT Company Roadmaps 2022

>> Absen Roadmap 2022

>> AtlasIED Roadmap 2022

>> Atlona Roadmap 2022

>> BrightSign Roadmap 2022

>> C2G Roadmap 2022

>> Chief Roadmap 2022

>> Datapath Roadmap 2022

>> Hall Technologies Roadmap 2022

>> Kramer Roadmap 2022

>> QSC Roadmap 2022

>> Sennheiser Roadmap 2022

>> Shure Roadmap 2022

>> Sony Roadmap 2022

>> Yamaha Unified Communications Roadmap 2022

More 2022 Roadmaps to come!

More Thought Leaders Series Articles

>> 22Miles Product Roadmap – Re: Pandemic

>> BlueJeans by Verizon Product Roadmap – Re: Pandemic

>> ClearOne on Conferencing Audio

>> Legrand|AV on Conferencing Audio

>> Listen Technologies Product Roadmap – Re: Pandemic

>> Poly Product Roadmap – Re: Pandemic

>> SurgeX Product Roadmap – Re: Pandemic

>> VuWall Product Roadmap – Re: Pandemic

>> Yamaha UC on Conferencing Audio