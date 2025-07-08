New Professional Audio Visual Society of Canada Launched

The Professional Audio Visual Society of Canada (PAVS.CA) was launched on July 7, with a national mission to foster a connected, inclusive, and forward-thinking AV community. The national not-for-profit organization is making its debut to support and elevate professionals across Canada’s dynamic audio visual (AV) industry.

PAVS.CA is an initiative to bring together individuals and organizations from every corner of the AV landscape, including integrators, technicians, designers, educators, manufacturers, and content creators. Its mission is clear: to elevate audiovisual professionals in Canada through networking, education, mentorship, and advocacy.

The society brings together individuals from all sectors of the AV world, including live events, systems integration, film and broadcast, sales, distribution, programming, design, and institutional support to form a connected, mutually supportive, and inclusive community. With a strong commitment to inclusivity and collaboration, PAVS.CA welcomes members of all backgrounds, experiences, and disciplines, reflecting the diverse and dynamic nature of Canada’s AV community.

Greg Rushton (Image credit: PAVS.CA)

“The AV industry in Canada is thriving, but it needs a unified voice and a clear pathway for growth,” explained Gregory Rushton, founding chair of PAVS.CA. “Our goal is to foster a vibrant, inclusive community that supports lifelong learning and opens doors for the next generation of AV professionals.”

Rushton is joined by Mike Dilullo, co-chair, and Brock McGinnis, secretary, as the founding members of PAVS.CA. The trio brings decades of combined experience across various sectors of the AV industry and are committed to shaping a vibrant future for AV professionals in Canada.

As the organization begins its journey, PAVS.CA is actively seeking passionate individuals who reflect the full spectrum of Canada’s AV community to help guide its development and impact through open volunteer, committee, and board positions, with particular attention to geographic representation and diversity of roles within the AV sector.

Membership enrollment will open in the coming months, offering access to exclusive events, training, mentorship programs, and more. To learn more—or to become a member, volunteer, or partner (sponsor)—visit PAVS.CA.