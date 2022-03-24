Macnica Roadmap 2022

AVT Question: With some trade shows having been canceled or scaled back and limited in-person meetings, it has been a challenge for technology managers to learn about a company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap for the coming year. Would you share what you can about your 2022 company roadmap? [January 2022]

Thought Leader: Andrew Starks, Director of Product Management at Macnica

Macnica is focused on forward momentum for IPMX—the emerging open standard for AV-over-IP protocols. With several IPMX technologies close to ratification, we see 2022 as the year that AV over IP begins the open standards phase with real product innovation. In fact, Macnica has developed an IPMX Development Kit that hardware vendors can use to explore IPMX, build prototypes, and create the core products for the IPMX ecosystem.

While open-standards AV-over-IP transport has existed for several years in broadcast, the AIMS Alliance continues to work closely with VSF and AMWA to create the perfect suite of standards for AV over IP in pro AV. We expect the core set of IPMX technologies to be ratified in the next six months, including compressed workflows for AV transport, which enables 4K60 4:4:4 over the network. We will see EDID negotiation standardized, duplicating and enhancing the “it just works” AV connection experience that users expect. Also, we will see interoperable HDCP compliance; standardization in a wide range of timing profiles, including support for synchronous and asynchronous applications; and forward error correction.

While Macnica has been a leader within the IPMX community, it is a truly open standard that supports many implementations. IPMX is designed from the ground up to be the standard for video on any suitable IP network, including NMOS—a robust and open API featuring device discovery and registration. Now, creative integrators and IT managers can create and combine applications on their network, no matter what video and audio the user is working with. That means supporting uncompressed video in a medical context, compressed video inside of a conference room, and pure software implementations in a live production. Since IPMX works beautifully for every video application, the potential for creativity and new applications for AV is endless.

