InfoComm 2025 Impulses: HARMAN and Immersive Audio

Are you ready for InfoComm 2025? Before Pro AVs largest U.S. event heads back to the Orange County Convention Center this June 7-13 in Orlando, SCN turned to several InfoComm 2025 exhibitors to talk trends, technology, inspiration, and an exclusive special sneak preview of what they’ll show in their booths.

Today, Phillip Scobee, director, product management for HARMAN Professional Solutions talks immersive audio and NASCAR.

SCN: What is your company’s main focus at the show this year?

Phillip Scobee: HARMAN Professional’s focus at InfoComm 2025 is showcasing our latest technologies for the first time in North America, particularly the BSS OMNI Dynamic Keypads, JBL SRX900 Series flyable subwoofers (SRX915SF and SRX918SF), and the new Crown ComTech D Series amplifiers. Additionally, HARMAN Professional is showcasing updates across the MiRA family from FLUX::, the new version of the JBL Venue Synthesis software (v1.21), and Martin's latest lighting fixtures like the MAC Aura Raven XIP and VDO Sceptron XB.

SCN: What buzzwords do you expect to be the talk of InfoComm 2025?

PS: At InfoComm 2025, we expect to hear a lot about immersive audio, agnostic AV platforms, and simplified device configuration in AV ecosystems—trends that align closely with HARMAN Professional’s latest innovations.

SCN: How does InfoComm inspire you?

PS: InfoComm continues to inspire all of us at HARMAN as it gives us the platform to connect directly with integrators, consultants, and end users, in a personal, face-to-face way. It not only showcases our latest products, but it sparks new collaborations, gives us real-time feedback, and reinforces HARMAN's leadership in technology that our customers care about.

SCN: How is HARMAN’s new Technology Partnership status improving the NASCAR experience for fans?

PS: HARMAN Professional’s new Technology Partnership with NASCAR will enhance the fan experience by delivering premium, integrated audio systems across certain NASCAR racetrack properties. Through this collaboration, HARMAN will deploy its professional-grade solutions to ensure clear and powerful sound throughout NASCAR’s venues.