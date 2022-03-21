AMX Roadmap 2022

AVT Question: With some trade shows having been canceled or scaled back and limited in-person meetings, it has been a challenge for technology managers to learn about a company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap for the coming year. Would you share what you can about your 2022 company roadmap? [January 2022]

Thought Leader: Jeff Burch, Director of Product Management, Video and Control at AMX

The AMX products that we will release in 2022 (and beyond) have been designed to redefine simplicity, fully adopt IT industry standards, and better enable standard IT workflows. We’re creating simpler solutions that provide plug-and-play features and leverage web-based configuration capabilities rather than demanding proprietary software. Our solutions will benefit meeting spaces, leveraging software-based video conferencing by enhancing how user devices connect with in-room technology, extending the capabilities of software solutions, enabling environmental controls, and translating AV device controls for IT management and monitoring.

"Open APIs, third-party app support, interoperable video codecs, and a vastly reduced need for proprietary training are just some of the features that we have adopted with our forward-looking philosophy." — Jeff Burch, Director of Product Management, Video and Control at AMX

Software-based video conferencing technologies continue to usher in new ways to work and are making meeting spaces more functional and collaborative than ever before. Although those technologies were originally designed for individual users to join meetings using their own hardware, software manufacturers are making great strides towards adapting their products to support in-person meeting spaces. We’re partnering with them to ensure that our products work together flawlessly, as well as to campaign for features that will benefit our customers.

The speed at which the enterprise is having to adopt this new technology has led to unique new design requirements. UC software platforms are developing quickly, and there are such a wide variety available that many institutions are choosing not to lock themselves in with any one solution provider. Rather, they are looking to design rooms that are flexible, support BYOM, and likely support multiple solutions in each room. AMX will continue its mission of simplifying how users interact with technology, creating solutions that are more open and integrate more standard technologies than ever before. Open APIs, third-party app support, interoperable video codecs, and a vastly reduced need for proprietary training are just some of the features that we have adopted with our forward-looking philosophy. Though we have a wide array of easy-to-use solutions that support the modern meeting space today, in 2022, we will deliver a range of products that will also redefine simplicity.

