Pro AV Newsmakers: What You Missed During InfoComm 2025

People News

RTSales Promotes Jennifer Tunks to Vice President

RTSales promoted Jennifer Tunks from sales director to VP, effective immediately.

This milestone marks a significant moment in company history, coming exactly 20 years after Bert Tunks assumed the role of president from their father, who founded RTSales in 1979. Jennifer Tunks began her journey with RTSales in 2010 and has been a driving force within the organization ever since. Her leadership, client-centered approach, and passion for the industry have not only strengthened the company’s reputation but also inspired a culture of growth and innovation.

Throughout her career, Jennifer has earned numerous accolades including recognition in SCN’s The Nine in 2022. Beyond her professional achievements, she has made meaningful contributions through years of volunteer work with AVIXA councils.

Chyron Welcomes David Silverstein as US Sales Executive

Chyron has appointed David Silverstein as U.S. sales executive. Silverstein comes to Chyron as a multi-Emmy Award-winning media professional expert in consultative selling via his broad and deep knowledge in news production and content innovation. His background includes time spent as a producer, executive producer, and news director at several major market television stations. Most recently, he spent nearly a decade as a national sales director for The Associated Press.

In his new role, he focuses on strengthening relationships with station groups, universities, and others, and also North American channel partners. His client roster will include legacy Chyron customers, major broadcasters new to Chyron, as well as emerging broadcasters.

PPDS Appoints Marco van der Knaap as New Global Product Manager of Philips LED displays

PPDS welcomed accomplished AV/IT specialist Marco van der Knaap as its new global product manager of Philips LED displays.

With a 25 year career dedicated almost exclusively to LED, van der Knaap is one of the AV industry’s most respected and sought after talents. He will support the team in navigating the highly competitive marketplace, continuing to position the expanding Philips direct view LED displays range in line with PPDS’ global strategy and growth ambitions.

van der Knaap will support PPDS’ indoor and outdoor dvLED sales teams globally. Leveraging his deep technical expertise, his new role will include increasing awareness of Philips indoor and outdoor LED line up and delivering tailored solutions (including hardware and software) to meet the evolving and unique needs of customers across a broad spectrum of market verticals. These include retail, broadcast, public venues including sports and stadia, corporate, education, hospitality, transportation, and many more.

Visionary Appoints David Lawrence as Western Regional Sales Manager

Visionary has appointed David Lawrence as Western regional sales manager. In this role, Lawrence is responsible for developing and managing strategic business relationships throughout the Western United States, encompassing Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

Lawrence joins Visionary with more than 20 years of proven success in sales leadership, operations management and business development within the professional audiovisual industry. He most recently served as VP of sales at The Farm AV, where he spent nearly 12 years in a leadership capacity. His tenure at The Farm, and consequently Midwich, was instrumental in shaping the company’s growth trajectory and he is widely recognized for cultivating deep, enduring relationships with AV professionals and integrators across the region. Lawrence’s career also includes key account management roles with Mitsubishi and Electrograph, where he developed a strong foundation in AV technology solutions and customer engagement. Over the years, he has established a reputation for his customer-centric approach and operational expertise

Company News

AVer Expands Lineup of Pro AV Products Certified for Microsoft Teams

AVer Information, an award-winning provider of video collaboration and education technology solutions, announces that the PTZ211, PTZ31OUV2, TR315, and TR211 have been Certified for Microsoft Teams. As a result, users can expect an elevated experience through plug-and-play setup, optimized functionality and superior performance across a wide range of professional applications.

AVer’s PTZ211 is a pan-tilt-zoom camera designed to deliver crisp, professional-quality video with 12X optical zoom and full HD 1080p resolution. The PTZ310UV2 is a professional-grade PTZ camera that delivers outstanding image quality with 12X optical zoom, 4K resolution, and 8MP imaging at 60 frames per second. AVer’s TR315 camera delivers high-performance video with intelligent automation, making it ideal for dynamic content creation. And the TR211 is a versatile, full HD solution built for professional applications such as higher education, corporate communication, and live production.

Bluesound Professional and Moodsonic Partner to Accelerate Generative Soundscaping

Moodsonic, known for generative soundscaping, and Bluesound Professional announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the global adoption of responsive, intelligent soundscaping across the built environment at InfoComm 2025.

The announcement marks a major step forward in the commercial deployment of generative soundscaping—an emerging category of adaptive audio that uses real-time environmental sensing and generative sound to enhance wellbeing, productivity, and inclusivity in buildings.

Moodsonic’s platform generates non-looping, sensor-responsive soundscapes tailored to activity and context—from quiet workspaces to collaborative zones, and for diverse users including the hypersensitive and neurodiverse populations. Already deployed as part of GSK’s global workplace strategy—including its London headquarters, designed to be the healthiest workplace in the world—Moodsonic has also been implemented across other leading organizations such as Elevance Health, SAP, and CBRE.

Chief and BlueSquare X Announce Strategic Partnership

Chief, a brand of Legrand | AV, and BlueSquare X, a digital signage solutions provider, announced a strategic partnership to bring video wall solutions to the Pro AV market. This collaboration showcases the strengths of both companies to deliver seamless, scalable, and visually stunning experiential solutions.

The new video wall solutions will integrate BlueSquare X’s Vision X state-of-the-art LED and Vivid X LCD display panels with custom video wall mounting solutions from Chief. The result is a turnkey solution that offers unmatched image clarity, operational efficiency, and design flexibility.

Humly Partners with Disruptive Technology

Humly has laid the foundation for a multi-phase development strategy for sensor development and integration through a strategic partnership with Disruptive Technology. Humly officially entered a research and development alliance with the Norwegian-based innovator and supplier of ultra-compact wireless IoT sensors last year, the first of which have found their way into Humly Booking Device and Humly Room Display, Humly’s award-winning premium hardware devices.

The two companies joined forces with the goal transforming modern office environments through enhanced intelligence, sustainability, and user-centric design. The collaboration integrates Disruptive Technologies' award-winning sensors—known for their 15-year battery life and effortless peel-and-stick installation—with Humly's comprehensive workplace platform, which includes room displays, booking devices, wayfinding tools, and the new Humly Sense sensor integration platform announced last month.

Midwich Announces New Partnership with Sennheiser

Midwich entered new partnership with Sennheiser. This collaboration strengthens Midwich’s Integrated Audio portfolio in and reinforces its commitment to delivering end-to-end solutions for its customers.

A core innovator in audio technology, Sennheiser has been foundational to many developments that have shaped the AV industry. With a growing footprint in the Unified Communications (UC) space, Sennheiser brings forward-thinking solutions for today’s modern workspaces.

The partnership will enable Midwich to offer Sennheiser’s full suite of enterprise audio products, including wireless conferencing systems, advanced ceiling microphone arrays, and scalable solutions for collaboration environments, all designed to empower integrators and end users across corporate, education, government, and entertainment verticals.

Planar and Megapixel Partner to Deliver LED Display Platform

Planar and Megapixel announced a partnership to develop a next-generation LED display solution that enhances visual performance. By combining Planar’s leadership in display technologies with Megapixel’s innovation in advanced processing, the companies will deliver an ultra-fine pixel pitch LED video wall line engineered to meet the most demanding visual performance standards for premium applications.

As companies with strong reputations for delivering reliable products backed by high quality and user-friendly experiences, Planar and Megapixel are well-positioned to introduce an advanced LED video wall platform built to push the boundaries of visual excellence. The partnership leverages Planar’s decades of display technology innovation and Megapixel’s longstanding commitment to engineering excellence and innovative advanced processing solutions. The collaboration represents the first step in the industry leaders’ work together, bolstering each company’s portfolio of groundbreaking visualization solutions as well as strengthening their ability to support an even wider range of applications.

Utelogy and Yorktel Expand Strategic Partnership

Yorktel and Utelogy Corporation announced the expansion of their long-standing strategic partnership, bringing next-generation innovation to enterprises looking to get the biggest ROI from their AV and UC environments. As organizations face increasing demands for operational efficiency, global support, and seamless user experiences, this partnership delivers scalable, outcomes-focused solutions designed to meet the needs of today’s hybrid workplace and tomorrow’s evolving business landscape.

Yorktel has long entrusted Utelogy’s intelligent, hardware-agnostic platform as a core component of its managed services ecosystem. The upcoming integration of new capabilities—including Agentic AI, cloud configuration, advanced analytics, and Webhooks—further strengthens Yorktel’s ability to proactively manage complex global environments, reduce meeting room downtime, and deliver consistently high-quality user experiences.

This continued collaboration represents a “better together” approach, uniting Yorktel’s managed services with Utelogy’s software platform. By combining operational expertise with intelligent automation, actionable insights, and flexible cloud-based deployments, Yorktel and Utelogy are redefining how enterprise AV/UC environments are managed; empowering organizations to move from a reactive to a strategic approach with measurable results.

Utelogy also announced a strategic partnership with Astreya, known for IT managed services with operations spanning the United States, Europe, and Asia. The partnership between Utelogy and Astreya is focused on improving operational efficiency and user experience for enterprise clients around the world. By integrating the Utelogy platform into Astreya’s robust services portfolio, customers will benefit from enhanced visibility, proactive monitoring, and intelligent automation that improve mean time to detect issues and also mean time to resolve issues associated with IT infrastructure.

Pro AV Around the Globe

AtlasIED has announced the opening of new offices in Thailand. This move represents a significant step in the company’s global expansion efforts. The new location enhances AtlasIED’s presence in the APAC region, allowing the company to provide innovative solutions and dedicated, on-the-ground support to customers worldwide. Located in Bangkok, the new office will function as a regional hub for customer engagement, operations, and sales. This setup will enable AtlasIED to effectively meet the needs of its expanding client base throughout Asia and beyond. The expansion demonstrates the company’s commitment to accessibility, excellence in customer service, and driving innovation in the industry on a global scale.