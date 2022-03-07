Sony Roadmap 2022

AVT Question: With some trade shows having been canceled or scaled back and limited in-person meetings, it has been a challenge for technology managers to learn about a company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap for the coming year. Would you share what you can about your 2022 company roadmap? [January 2022]

Thought Leader: Rich Ventura Vice President of B2B, Imaging Products Solutions Professional Division, Sony Electronics

Sony’s philosophy will continue with what we set in 2021. Our strong emphasis remains on our core products: Pro BRAVIA, business projectors, SXRD projectors, Crystal LED B&C Series, SRG cameras, beamforming mic and edge analytics—along with our alignment with key technology partners. Our focus is on delivering the right solution and product offerings to our customers, along with the right overall experience.

Sony’s B2B organization is working very closely with all of our customers and partners, with a strong emphasis on solving their pain points. Solutions focusing on collaboration, digital signage, simulation, and distance engagement are all core to our business. As we move into 2022, be on the lookout for further expansion within our partner ecosystem as well as continued delivery of industry-leading technologies from Sony.

You will see continued growth of our greater Q-SYS ecosystem through new partnerships with UC platform leaders, technology manufacturers, and software developers to ensure Q-SYS remains the connective tissue that binds all parts of your installation.

[ QSC Names Jatan Shah President and Chief Operating Officer ]

In terms of the disruptions caused by the global supply chain crisis, rest assured that QSC has worked tirelessly to redesign products with reliably sourced components, all without compromising performance and quality. During this process, we’ve greatly increased transparency with our OEMs, consultants, and integrators and hope that the whole AV industry can benefit from this strengthening of communications.

Ultimately, tomorrow’s dominant players will be the ones that embrace technology and market innovation that serves the needs of end users, and QSC intends to lead that charge. I’ll be sharing some of these exciting announcements at our upcoming QSC Activate event this February. Hope to see you there!