Prysm Systems Roadmap 2022

AVT Question: With some trade shows having been canceled or scaled back and limited in-person meetings, it has been a challenge for technology managers to learn about a company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap for the coming year. Would you share what you can about your 2022 company roadmap? [January 2022]

Thought Leader: Darrin Brooks, Senior Direct of Sales, North America at Prysm Systems

Today’s workforce is evaluating and implementing technology that is innovative. Creating a unique brand experience by harnessing the power of video technology is essential for capturing the audience’s attention and leaving a lasting impression. One of the most powerful ways to take your business to the next level is to grab your audience’s attention through impactful presentations and high-quality video displays.

Prysm Systems fuels a new approach to collaboration and high-impact communication and presentation. The LPD 6K Series canvas creates a digital workplace platform that unifies people, content, and ideas. This multipurpose display empowers collaboration and elevates presentations by allowing users to simultaneously interact with live data, images, videos, browsers, and whiteboards whether they are in the room or working remotely. Prysm Systems’ products are essential to perfecting the hybrid workspace and connecting people like never before.

"Prysm Systems will continue to push the boundaries of high-impact presentations and meaningful collaboration with new technologies." — Darrin Brooks, Senior Direct of Sales, North America at Prysm Systems

Designed for experience centers, operation centers, board rooms, training centers, command centers, and innovation labs, Prysm Systems’ LPD 6K Series provides the most memorable and meaningful experience for customers, investors, and employees. Prysm Systems’ 225-inch LPD 6K is the world’s largest interactive single-panel display with a panoramic image uninterrupted by seams and bezels. The 225-inch produces vivid colors in 7K resolution with a deep contrast and a 178-degree viewing angle to deliver stunning picture quality at any distance. Plus, the large-format display eliminates common barriers of collaboration by enabling up to 32 points of touch simultaneously.

It is crucial to install technology that is purpose-built for the job, not one that was developed for a different use case and modified. As businesses continue to adapt and envision the best practices for moving the workplace forward, investing in a quality display now yields long-term benefits. In 2022, Prysm Systems will continue to push the boundaries of high-impact presentations and meaningful collaboration with new technologies.

