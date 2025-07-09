Video Case Study: How Envoy Air Elevated Employee Engagement

Envoy Air , a wholly owned subsidiary of American Airlines Group, has transformed the employee experience at its headquarters in Irving, TX, through the deployment of Samsung digital signage and software. By implementing a connected ecosystem of Samsung display technology, Envoy Air now delivers real-time, engaging content that strengthens internal communications, reinforces company culture and recognizes team members.

Envoy Air relies on seamless communication to keep its team informed of critical updates, including weather events, shift schedules, performance metrics and safety alerts. While the company previously depended on a corporate intranet to share important news, much of its workforce, including pilots, flight attendants and ground crews, is rarely stationed in front of a computer. Some office locations had standalone digital signage, but these displays required manual updates via USB drives and were limited to static presentations. In a fast-paced aviation environment, this approach inhibited the dynamic communication necessary to keep every team member connected and prepared.

To address these challenges, Envoy Air partnered with Samsung to modernize its communications infrastructure. Building on American Airlines’ established relationship with Samsung, the airline deployed a comprehensive digital signage solution tailored to its operational needs. The rollout included Samsung’s All-in-One IAC 130-inch 2K displays; digital signage in key areas, such as conference rooms and break areas across multiple outstations; and a centralized CMS which empowers Envoy Air’s strategy and operations team to upload, manage and rotate content across all screens seamlessly.

Envoy Air takes the employee experience to new heights with Samsung technology - YouTube Watch On