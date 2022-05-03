Aurora Multimedia's Roadmap to IC22

AVT Question: Please share your company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap heading into InfoComm 2022. [June 2022]

Thought Leader: Paul Harris, CEO/CTO at Aurora Multimedia

Aurora Multimedia is always trying to change the topology of AV for the better by innovating unique, problem-solving products. For InfoComm 2022 we continue to adapt to the changing world as remote communication has become more of the norm. Our IPX-UC1 Ultra is the ultimate unified communications product. At the core it is a 7x4 4K60 4:4:4 scaler matrix with a full bidirectional 10G SDVoE AVoIP over a single CAT cable. The input card slot allows the user to choose from a variety of different input types. The built in Intel PC is 11th generation with a 1TB SSD, allowing customers with Windows or Linux systems to use in any way desired. Even more advanced features exist, like contrast edge blending, windowing, video wall, image rotation at 1 degree, chroma keying, test pattern generation, and much more. The presenter will be able to start a Zoom, Teams, or Webex from the internal PC; send the presentation to the local display over the SDVoE; and, at the same time, encode the content into H.264 to be sent as a separate stream for the remote user. The remote user can now watch the presenter in the Zoom call and open the streaming presentation in an Edge Browser where they can annotate, record, and take snapshots for note taking.

"Aurora Multimedia is always trying to change the topology of AV for the better by innovating unique, problem-solving products." —Paul Harris, CEO/CTO at Aurora Multimedia

To solve the BYOD issue, Aurora will demo the RXT-4 four-inch square in-wall touch/control panel. Using QR Smart a person can scan with the cell phone and then control the entire room. The panel itself has everything to automate (RS-232, IR, Relays, I/O), including a proximity sensor, light sensor, and even a room status for use outside the room. Room scheduling software is available too. For simple huddle rooms, we will debut the ASP-42 4x2 matrix with USB 3.0 Capture port for the PC.

InfoComm Booth: W919

Roadmap to IC22: InfoComm 2022 Exhibitors Share Insider's Perspective

Roadmap to IC22: InfoComm 2022 Exhibitors Share Insider's Perspective

