Where is Samsung at InfoComm? Here, There, and Everywhere

At InfoComm 2025, Samsung has expanded its presence across the show floor through strategic partner collaborations and a dedicated meeting space (Room W206BC).

“The future of connected experiences lies in bringing together the best in display technology, immersive sound, and collaboration tools,” said David Phelps, Head of Display Division, Samsung Electronics America. “By integrating partner technologies into our display ecosystem, we’re helping businesses rethink how they engage employees, serve customers, deliver content, and optimize their spaces. Whether it’s flexible meeting rooms, interactive classrooms, or seamless retail environments, we’re setting new standards for experience-led innovation.”

Cisco and Samsung showcase stunning collaboration experiences

During Infocomm, Samsung and Cisco (Booth #3381) will debut a new collaboration featuring the Samsung 105-inch 5K UHD Smart Signage display, which will be the first 21:9 screen to receive certification from Cisco. To harness the capabilities of the ultra-wide screen, Cisco has optimized RoomOS for its devices to support the 21:9 aspect ratio natively, resulting in a better view of meeting participants and shared content in Microsoft Teams Rooms and Webex Meetings. The widened display area allows new ways to display both meeting participants and shared content on a single display in an engaging meeting experience.

Additionally, large supersized displays, like the new Samsung 136-inch The Wall 16:9 All-in-One LED paired with Cisco collaboration devices, and the newly announced Cisco Room Vision PTZ cameras, delivers a highly immersive large-screen meeting experience. Stunning video quality with natural, eye-level views are possible with a solution that's simple to install. Deploy in hours, not days with Samsung's modular all-in-one screen assembly and Cisco's single-cable power over ethernet (PoE) cameras.

"We are delighted that the innovative partnership between Cisco and Samsung continues to deliver the most engaging and inclusive employee experiences in the industry," said Espen Løberg, vice president, Product Management, Cisco. "Our certification program creates a solid foundation for seamless integrations that reduce complexity and enable scalable deployment and maintenance of collaboration rooms."

Together, Samsung and Cisco are raising the bar on the collaboration experience possible with these advanced displays. Powered by NVIDIA chipsets and Cisco RoomOS software, Cisco collaboration devices intelligently track, group and frame meeting participants, optimizing the use of screen real-estate afforded by Samsung Smart Signage displays, ensuring everyone can be seen in amazing detail.

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Samsung's 136-inch The Wall with 16:9 aspect ratio, and 105-inch 5K UHD Smart Signage 21:9 aspect ratio will be on display in Cisco's Partner Lounge (W203A) at Infocomm. During the show, demonstrations will highlight how Samsung displays paired with Cisco's solutions and cameras optimize the meeting experience in corporate workspaces. Demonstrations will take place on Wednesday, June 11 and Thursday, June 12 from 9:00-10:00 a.m. ET.

Logitech and Samsung redefine the modern workplace

Building on their five-year-long partnership in video conferencing and productivity, Samsung and Logitech are collaborating to showcase joint solutions for Microsoft Teams and Copilot. These integrated offerings will be on display at Logitech's booth (#3012). Highlights include an entry-level Teams Room setup featuring the Logitech MeetUp 2 and Tap with USB Kit, paired with a Samsung 65-inch display. Attendees can also view a demonstration of multi-stream functionality in Teams Rooms on Windows, also utilizing a Samsung 65-inch display. Additionally, the booth will present a desktop productivity package that combines Logitech’s MK955 keyboard-mouse combo—with dedicated Windows and Copilot keys—with Samsung monitors, offering an optimized Microsoft 365 Copilot experience for enterprise users. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to innovation, simplicity and enhanced productivity in modern work environments.

“Our enduring partnership with Samsung has always centered on transforming workplace experiences through smarter, more seamless solutions,” said Sudeep Trivedi, Head of Alliances and Go-to-Market, Logitech. “By innovating on solutions for Microsoft Teams and Copilot, we’re making significant gains in addressing the needs of Microsoft 365 users. Together, we’re redefining productivity and enabling businesses to thrive in today’s dynamic work environments.”

Integrated partner display solutions drive customer success

Throughout the show floor, InfoComm attendees can explore how Samsung’s portfolio of commercial display products integrates seamlessly with best-in-class technologies from its ecosystem partners. These integrated solutions are designed to elevate customer and employee engagement, streamline operations and drive better business outcomes across industries.

For instance, FORTÉ (Booth #1742), the leading provider of communication and collaboration solutions designed to transform the modern workplace, will feature the Samsung 146-inch The Wall All-In-One 4K and WMB Interactive Display in its booth. Vu Technologies, another key partner of Samsung, will showcase its all-in-one studio solution, Vu One Mini, integrated with the Samsung 146-inch The Wall display. The activation will be fully powered by Vu's proprietary production software, Vu Studio.

ADI Global Distribution (Booth #3728), the leading distributor of security, AV and low-voltage products, will showcase the WAD Interactive Display and The Wall All-In-One 4K on the show floor.

InfoComm attendees can experience how Samsung displays and solutions empower businesses to redefine visual engagement and operational efficiencies at additional partners' booths, including:

Bluestar (Booth #980)

TD Synnex (Booth #1900)

United Communication (Booth #3817)

Elevating corporate, retail, educational, and other business environments with display innovations

In its dedicated meeting room W206BC, Samsung will showcase recently launched displays, including the Color E-Paper, 105-inch 5k UHD Smart Signage and WAF Interactive Display, as well as software solutions like the Visual eXperience Transformation (VXT) platform and SmartThings Pro. Welcoming guests at the entrance of the meeting space is a larger-than-life 136-inch model of The Wall that delivers stunning picture quality with optimized brightness and contrast powered by the advanced NQM AI Processor.

Launched on June 5, Samsung Color E-Paper expands upon its portfolio of energy-efficient digital signage. Featuring digital ink technology, this latest model delivers ultra-low power consumption, high visibility and a lightweight design, offering businesses a sustainable and flexible display alternative. With a fully charged integrated battery, users have the ability to install and use Color E-Paper freely without being connected to a power source. During content updates, the display still uses significantly less energy than LCD digital signage, which helps reduce operational costs.

The Samsung 105-inch 5K UHD Smart Signage display elevates workplace collaboration and audience engagement. At just 48.1mm in depth, the display’s slim design makes it a perfect fit for sleek and modern workspaces, retail stores and high-traffic places such as airports, rail stations or sports arenas. Users can make a big impression by installing the QPD-5K display vertically, with its screen reaching eight feet tall in portrait mode. The 105-inch display’s expansive, ultra-wide screen is an ideal solution for video conferencing in modern meeting spaces. Ultra-clear 5K resolution and non-glare technology ensure crisp, vivid visuals to deliver important information from every angle.

Available in 65-, 75- and 86-inch models, the WAF Interactive Display delivers a captivating classroom experience for students. Powered by the Android 14 operating system, the WAF builds on the successes of Samsung’s first Google Enterprise Devices Licensing Agreement (EDLA)-certified classroom display, the WAD series, and introduces new features to enhance classroom instruction and engagement. The “Annotation” button empowers users to take notes anytime without interruptions, even over videos and other visuals on the screen, making collaborating and engaging during lessons more seamless and less intrusive. The Note app on the display has been updated to allow multiple students to use the whiteboard at once. Dr. Micah Shippee, Director of Education Solutions & Channel Sales, Samsung, will be in the Samsung meeting room and at the Cisco, TD SYNNEX and Bluestar booths demonstrating the WAF’s capabilities.

Samsung solutions unlock the full potential of display ecosystems

The newest iteration of VXT, a cloud-native Content Management Solution (CMS) that combines content and remote B2B screen management, adds expanded compatibility and app enhancements to streamline operations management and a new hybrid cloud deployment option. The solution is compatible with Samsung’s latest digital signage products and offers robust screen management for Android and Windows devices within an organization’s B2B display network.

Users can now remotely adjust screen settings, including backlights and screen orientation, and security controls. Scheduling allows remote control of screen operations based on business hours or holidays to help optimize energy usage. Additionally, VXT provides over 200 templates and Pre-Integrated Repeatable Solutions (PIRS) apps created by Samsung and its partners to simplify custom content development.

Samsung has launched the VXT CMS Transformer, an innovative application designed to help users transition smoothly from the legacy Samsung MagicINFO digital signage platform to VXT. To make the transition even easier, Samsung now offers a powerful on-premise compatibility analysis tool that automatically scans users’ existing MagicINFO setup to identify which devices and content are ready for VXT, flag potential compatibility issues and generate a clear, actionable migration-readiness report—all without requiring server access.

Newly launched integrations between PIRS apps and the SmartThings Pro IoT platform enable dynamic automation, allowing screens to display content based on sensor triggers, such as exit directions in the event of an emergency. SmartThings Pro extends Samsung’s hyper-connected smart home technology to business environments, providing a scalable platform for intelligent device management. With its intuitive dashboard, users can monitor, control and create custom automations for connected devices across their business. It also features an AI Energy Mode, an intelligent power-saving technology that reduces energy consumption based on ambient brightness, content analysis and motion detection.