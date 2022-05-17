Poly's Roadmap to IC22

AVT Question: Please share your company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap heading into InfoComm 2022. [June 2022]

Thought Leader: David Danto, Director of UC Research and Strategy at Poly

Prompt: Close your eyes and imagine enterprise collaboration in five years.

It’s not as easy as it sounds, is it? If we asked you to do that five years ago, no one could have imagined the tremendous strides we’d have made when faced with the worst pandemic in a century.

In order to rise to the new challenges of hybrid working, Poly accelerated the ability for our solutions to meet the needs of an evolving environment. We’ve continued to develop, design, and refine hardware and software to allow for equitable collaboration—regardless of location or circumstances.

"Your tools need to facilitate an equal experience regardless of where the user is located." —David Danto, Director of UC Research and Strategy at Poly

What does that mean for you?

For one, camera controls are not needed anymore. Poly Director AI does the work to make the best shots of people speaking in a virtual setting, while eliminating distracting motors of twirling cameras around in the front of the room. This allows you to concentrate on the message. Electronic PTZ cameras (EPTZ) will continue to replace mechanical ones as optics and machine learning continue to improve.

You are also no longer chained to a single collaboration service. Poly hardware, for example, works with any platform that you might change to in the future. You shouldn’t settle for solutions that only work with one or two services, but instead choose those that offer flexibility and choice.

Finally, your tools need to facilitate an equal experience regardless of where the user is located. Advancements in hardware and software can make your meetings look and feel the same whether you are in a home office, traveling, or in an enterprise conference room.

Partnering with Poly means that you get the best possible experiences today, as we push the envelope of what can be done. In five years, you will still have the best collaboration solutions, regardless of any changes you might want to make in services.

InfoComm Booth: W1822

Roadmap to IC22: InfoComm 2022 Exhibitors Share Insider's Perspective

Check back often as this list will be updated through InfoComm 2022.

>> Aurora Multimedia's Roadmap to IC22

>> Yamaha UC's Roadmap to IC22

56 AV/IT Company Roadmaps 2022

>> 22Miles Roadmap 2022

>> Absen Roadmap 2022

>> AMX Roadmap 2022

>> ATEN Technologies Roadmap 2022

>> AtlasIED Roadmap 2022

>> Atlona Roadmap 2022

>> Auton Motorized Systems Roadmap 2022

>> Avnu Alliance Roadmap 2022

>> Barix Roadmap 2022

>> Barco Roadmap 2022

>> BenQ America Roadmap 2022

>> Biamp Roadmap 2022

>> Black Box Roadmap 2022

>> BlueJeans by Verizon Roadmap 2022

>> BrightSign Roadmap 2022

>> C2G Roadmap 2022

>> Chief Roadmap 2022

>> ClearOne Roadmap 2022

>> Crestron Roadmap 2022

>> Daktronics Roadmap 2022

>> Datapath Roadmap 2022

>> EPOS Audio Roadmap 2022

>> Hall Technologies Roadmap 2022

>> IHSE USA Roadmap 2022

>> Intel Roadmap 2022

>> Just Add Power Roadmap 2022

>> Kramer Roadmap 2022

>> Legrand|AV Roadmap 2022

>> Listen Technologies Roadmap 2022

>> Logitech Roadmap 2022

>> LynTec Roadmap 2022

>> Macnica Roadmap 2022

>> Matrox Roadmap 2022

>> Meyer Sound Roadmap 2022

>> NETGEAR Roadmap 2022

>> Nureva Roadmap 2022

>> Optoma Roadmap 2022

>> Planar Roadmap 2022

>> Poly Roadmap 2022

>> Prysm Systems Roadmap 2022

>> PTZOptics Roadmap 2022

>> QSC Roadmap 2022

>> Red Dot Digital Media Roadmap 2022

>> RTI Roadmap 2022

>> Samsung Roadmap 2022

>> SAVI Controls Roadmap 2022

>> Sennheiser Roadmap 2022

>> Shure Roadmap 2022

>> Sonic Foundry Roadmap 2022

>> Sony Roadmap 2022

>> Utelogy Roadmap 2022

>> Vanco International Roadmap 2022

>> ViewSonic Roadmap 2022

>> VuWall Roadmap 2022

>> Xilica Roadmap 2022

>> Yamaha Unified Communications Roadmap 2022

>> Zoom Roadmap 2022