Poly's Roadmap to IC22

AVT Question: Please share your company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap heading into InfoComm 2022. [June 2022]
Thought Leader: David Danto, Director of UC Research and Strategy at Poly
Prompt: Close your eyes and imagine enterprise collaboration in five years.
It’s not as easy as it sounds, is it? If we asked you to do that five years ago, no one could have imagined the tremendous strides we’d have made when faced with the worst pandemic in a century.
In order to rise to the new challenges of hybrid working, Poly accelerated the ability for our solutions to meet the needs of an evolving environment. We’ve continued to develop, design, and refine hardware and software to allow for equitable collaboration—regardless of location or circumstances.
What does that mean for you?
For one, camera controls are not needed anymore. Poly Director AI does the work to make the best shots of people speaking in a virtual setting, while eliminating distracting motors of twirling cameras around in the front of the room. This allows you to concentrate on the message. Electronic PTZ cameras (EPTZ) will continue to replace mechanical ones as optics and machine learning continue to improve.
You are also no longer chained to a single collaboration service. Poly hardware, for example, works with any platform that you might change to in the future. You shouldn’t settle for solutions that only work with one or two services, but instead choose those that offer flexibility and choice.
Finally, your tools need to facilitate an equal experience regardless of where the user is located. Advancements in hardware and software can make your meetings look and feel the same whether you are in a home office, traveling, or in an enterprise conference room.
Partnering with Poly means that you get the best possible experiences today, as we push the envelope of what can be done. In five years, you will still have the best collaboration solutions, regardless of any changes you might want to make in services.
InfoComm Booth: W1822
