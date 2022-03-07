Absen Roadmap 2022

AVT Question: With some trade shows having been canceled or scaled back and limited in-person meetings, it has been a challenge for technology managers to learn about a company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap for the coming year. Would you share what you can about your 2022 company roadmap? [January 2022]

Thought Leader: Feifan Lu, Product Manager, from Absen

2021 was a year of change for the LED industry. Going into 2022, as we return to normal, the traditional AV market is expecting to resume growth as well as create new opportunities.

With the increasing demand for information capacity, users are seeking finer-pitch LED displays which are reliable, affordable, and have good visuals. Absen’s Clear Cobalt Series will be one of our ultra-fine-pitch product solutions next year—bringing clear, non-reflective, highly consistent, and reliable display with HDR support, high contrast ratio, and vivid color performance to the market. Meanwhile, the HC Series with the capacity of dual redundancy will be a good fit for mission-critical scenarios.

Absen is always standing at the forefront of change and maintaining the highest quality in our products. — Feifan Lu, Product Manager, Absen

The virtual studio will also be a focus of the Absen roadmap. Absen will be providing professional LED display solutions for virtual production, with the best in-camera performance, high refresh, high frame rate, and color consistency. The PL Series will be the main product platform for the virtual stage, while the AX Pro Series will provide an alternative of finer pitch. The MR Series, specifically designed for floor display to provide a more immersive virtual experience, is now available for 4.8mm and will go finer next year.

The enterprise and education markets are where the demand for digital presentation never stops growing. Building a quality LED display is always a challenge, but Absen is going to make this easier and better with the integrated and intelligent conference display solution AbseniCon3.0. This will not just be a display, but also a smart device built into your conference ecosystem.

In short, the industry and technology are changing quickly, but Absen is always standing at the forefront of change and maintaining the highest quality in our products. Next year, Absen will continue to bring new and complete product solutions to the market.

