PTZOptics' Roadmap to IC22

AVT Question: Please share your company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap heading into InfoComm 2022. [June 2022]

Thought Leader: William Golde, Director of Channel Development at PTZOptics

Let’s be honest: supply chain issues continue to stymy the development of new devices. The shortage of chips and other OEM parts has made it incredibly difficult to secure smaller orders for prototyping, testing, and initial product rollout. That’s been a frustration, but it hasn’t slowed the pace of innovation at HuddleCamHD, or at our sister company PTZOptics.

While we work with our global suppliers to ready the next generation of robotic camera hardware, we’ve also transformed our inventory and supply chain approach to make sure we have every SKU of our current product lineup in stock and ready to ship. We’re also investing in continuous firmware updates, so that current-gen cameras are compatible with the very latest networking and video production technology.

Last year, we rolled out NDI|HX compatibility across both the HuddleCamHD and PTZOptics camera lines. Now, we’re releasing industry-first MIDI control capability on our 12X PTZ NDI and SDI cameras, allowing users to map preset, call, and PTZ controls to any MIDI device, including musical instruments. This feature set will arrive on the entire current-gen PTZOptics lineup before the end of the year.

Knowing that our customers may not be able to upgrade their whole video production environment at once due to widespread supply chain disruption, we’ve made flexibility and interoperability core principles of our product design. We’re committed to making sure the cameras and control devices our customers purchase today will work in their current production environments, and will keep them prepared for whatever comes next.

InfoComm Booth: W1659 (HuddleCamHD)

