BenQ America Roadmap 2022

AVT Question: With some trade shows having been canceled or scaled back and limited in-person meetings, it has been a challenge for technology managers to learn about a company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap for the coming year. Would you share what you can about your 2022 company roadmap? [January 2022]

Thought Leader: Bob Wudeck, Senior Director of Business Development at BenQ America

Innovation is what will drive the market and BenQ’s product roadmap for 2022. Our product development is focused on innovative capabilities that enable cloud collaboration and even greater ease of use. In our monitor and projector lines, we’ll continue to enhance performance with even better resolution, brightness, contrast, and especially color accuracy—offering an even better experience for enterprise, education, and entertainment.

"Our philosophy is that these business markets should have access to effortless team collaboration, presentation, and videoconferencing." — Bob Wudeck, Senior Director of Business Development at BenQ America

Our philosophy is that these business markets should have access to effortless team collaboration, presentation, and videoconferencing. That’s why we’re focused on our interactive cloud whiteboards featuring an anti-microbial coating, as well as our screen-sharing system, which doesn’t require any special software or passwords to connect. We’ll continue to add enhancements as cloud collaboration tools grow in importance.

Ease of use drives every product on our roadmap. With our InstaShow wireless presentation system—you plug it in, the light turns green, and you tap to present. No apps and no training required, and it’s secure since it doesn’t run over the network.

BenQ’s vision for our display solutions is that 4K resolution is not just important in home theater, golf simulation, or gaming in the home. It’s absolutely critical in higher education, as well as the corporate world, so everyone can read even the smallest type.

Finally, we’re addressing the tradeoff of brightness versus color. A 2,000-lumen home theater projector simply isn’t bright enough for applications in well-lit golf simulation, education, or corporate presentations. So we reoriented our roadmap and developed laser projectors that deliver high brightness and highly accurate color, with 4K resolution, and are ideal for every application. You wouldn’t buy a phone you could only talk on, so why would you buy a projector for one purpose? Our vision is for projectors that excel at everything—all at a great price.

