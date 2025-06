Sony Announces the Launch of Crystal LED CAPRI, Making Virtual Production More Accessible

During an embargoed press conference held by Sony Electronics ahead of InfoComm 2025, Rich Ventura, vice president of Professional Display Solutions, and Jason Metcalfe, business manager of Crystal LED, announced the expansion of the LED display family with the launch of the Crystal LED CAPRI. The latest Crystal LED displays make virtual production even more accessible.

Sony Electronics Inc. is expanding its lineup of LED walls with the debut of Crystal LED CAPRI. The new CAPRI series achieves a maximum brightness of 1,500 cd/m2 with a 2.50mm LED pitch size. Key features include high refresh rates and brightness, a wide color gamut, and anti-reflection. Additional benefits include installation flexibility, familiar structure, streamlined maintenance, and compatibility with Sony’s ecosystem of virtual production technologies. The new models, ZRD-VS25FB and ZRD-VS25FM, are compatible with the Brompton controller and the Megapixel controller, respectively.

The CAPRI models are targeted to a broad range of customers looking to cost-effectively support virtual production applications, including television, feature films, commercials, and broadcast, as well as for rental and staging purposes. The CAPRI series offers options that ensure the high picture quality synonymous with Sony at a more accessible price. CAPRI also complements Sony’s premium flagship Crystal LED VERONA. Using the same controllers and featuring the same luminance as VERONA allows the CAPRI LED wall to be used together with the VERONA LED wall, for example, the VERONA as the main wall and the CAPRI on the ceiling.

The CAPRI series is expected to be available this winter. A sample of the CAPRI will be on display June 11-13 at InfoComm 2025 in Orlando in Sony’s booth, 2001.

“With the announcement of CAPRI, Sony is furthering our commitment to the creation of Spatial Content, such as virtual production, by giving a wider range of users opportunities for flexibly showcasing images in high fidelity,” said Rich Ventura, vice president, Professional Display Solutions, at Sony Electronics. “We’ve broadened our lineup to offer more cost-conscious choices, which expand the market in support of high-quality virtual production at every level and ensure the growth of Sony’s distinctive virtual production ecosystem.”

Impressive Picture Quality

Virtual productions rely on high quality imagery. The CAPRI series combines high refresh rates of up to 7,680Hz to reduce scanline artifacts and ensure smooth, fluid motion. With a high brightness of 1,500 cd/m2, complemented by coverage of over 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, the displays accurately reproduce lifelike images. Additionally, the new models feature anti-reflection capabilities to mitigate the impact of reflection from lighting equipment.

Easy Installation

The latest CAPRI series also takes advantage of recent installation advancements to ensure fast and efficient setup. Offering a 1:1 cabinet optimized for temporary installations, such as virtual production stages, the models can quickly and easily be assembled and dismantled using locating pins for simple alignment and a tool-free lever locking mechanism.

Furthermore, the Crystal LED’s modular nature allows for it to be set up in varying sizes and configurations, including stacked, hung, curved, or oval installation, and features a strong frame for supporting additional weight. Edge protection plates and pin slides reduce damage and wear and tear on parts.

Industry Standard Control

Through alignment with Brompton’s Tessera SX40 and Megapixel’s HELIOS, the CAPRI models maintain control using the same familiar tools and interfaces already commonly deployed in the industry, alleviating the need for additional training and maximizing uptime.

Streamlined Maintenance

To keep virtual productions focused on the creative processes, the CAPRI has thoughtful features that simplify maintenance. LED module blocks can be changed from the rear and feature status indication lights for easily identifying which blocks need service.

Efficient Workflows

Sony is well-positioned in the virtual production space, providing customers with a connected ecosystem of solutions including cinema and pan-tilt-zoom cameras, a marker-free camera tracking system, LED walls, multi-camera live switching, remote production options, pre-visualization tools, mobile motion capture, and a virtual production tool set, which together contribute to workflow efficiencies.

Probably the most important aspect is that Capri and Verona are both supporting our virtual production toolset and our virtual production ecosystem. This is something that customers are only going to get through Sony."

As a part of Sony’s Virtual Production Tool Set, a compilation of resources to help improve pre-production and on-set workflows, the Color Calibrator ensures the visualized colors before the shoot match the colors that appear in dailies. In addition, the Camera and Display Plugin combines technical information on the cameras and LED pitch to aid in predicting and addressing aliasing during pre-visualization and on-set. Version 3.0 of the Virtual Production Tool Set, planned for fall 2025, will provide Off-axis color shift compensation capability exclusive to select Crystal LED series, including CAPRI, VERONA, and B-series. By using camera position information, this feature will correct color shifts due to curved or angled installation in real-time, significantly reducing color correction and editing in post-production.