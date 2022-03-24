LynTec Roadmap 2022

AVT Question: With some trade shows having been canceled or scaled back and limited in-person meetings, it has been a challenge for technology managers to learn about a company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap for the coming year. Would you share what you can about your 2022 company roadmap? [January 2022]

Thought Leader: Mark Bishop, President at LynTec

LynTec is continuing its strong focus on providing customers with simple and affordable power control solutions. We’re seeing more organizations wanting to control more equipment, and as our AV and lighting customers take on increasingly complex jobs, they’re utilizing multiple LynTec power control panels that are spread out over these facilities. Customers asked for a more convenient, cost-effective way to wire multiple panels together. In response, we’re rolling out a sequential wiring scheme, allowing installers to wire from panel to panel. This will save a lot of wiring and conduit, which can exceed the cost of the panels by as much as 200 percent and eat up a significant part of a budget, and it will further simplify installations in these applications.

Second, we will be introducing smart switches in the first half of the year. Our current switch sets must be wired directly to the panel. These new switches will permit the integrator to simply put them on the network, and with an IP address the switches can go across the network and control our panels. This, again, significantly lowers cabling costs.

Finally, we are upgrading our PDS relay panel series. This year, we’re celebrating our 40th anniversary, and the PDS panel was one of the first electrical control products we offered. After 30 years, it’s still one of our most popular solutions, but we recognized that it was time for an upgrade that would better support more AVL equipment being deployed and needing power control. We’re upgrading the hardware, which will handle much higher current loads; as well as the control system, which will provide a much richer feature set. As a result, it’s an even more efficient and economical solution available at an even better price point.

