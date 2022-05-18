tvONE's Roadmap to IC22

AVT Question: Please share your company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap heading into InfoComm 2022. [June 2022]

Thought Leader: Mark Trevena, Communications and Training Manager at tvONE

tvONE is helping to reimagine traditional AV landscapes in the post-COVID-19 world, where the traditional rule book has been re-written and clients are demanding more interactive, immersive experiences alongside collaborative visual spaces. In short, we are designing framework to boost interaction, connectivity, and interactivity, and we have been storming ahead with product innovation, new products, and new thinking.

"We have not only worked on our internal product ecosystems across the tvONE, Green Hippo, and Magenta brands, but we have also been cooperating with other leading industry vendors." —Mark Trevena, Communications and Training Manager at tvONE

We have not only worked on our internal product ecosystems across the tvONE, Green Hippo, and Magenta brands, but we have also been cooperating with other leading industry vendors, including a host of LED companies, as we must exist outside of our immediate technology bubble to bring our new thinking to the industry.

The public face has been our CONECT initiative, which includes technology summits; project summits; online tech demos; and online training, including YouTube content. This is in addition to attending global trade events such as InfoComm and NAB, as well as smaller, global roadshows. What ties this work together is we are highlighting how not only tvONE gear works together, but how we bridge across to content creation, control, and LED—often working at non-standard resolutions and aspect ratios.

During our journey, we have exhibited and presented with a range of LED manufacturers, including Absen, Digi LED, and Samsung—together with developing networking ideas with NETGEAR Business. We have also worked tirelessly internally to further hone seamless working between the tvONE CORIOmaster2 video processor and the Green Hippo Hippotizer family of media servers, with interconnectivity using Magenta signal distribution. We have shown the results at several partner events, including at the launch event for the Absen Europe experience center.

This seamless interconnectivity that bridges video processing and media playback will undoubtedly be highlighted at InfoComm 2022. Find us to see it in action in the North Hall.

InfoComm Booth: N2523

