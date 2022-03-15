Crestron Roadmap 2022

AVT Question: With some trade shows having been canceled or scaled back and limited in-person meetings, it has been a challenge for technology managers to learn about a company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap for the coming year. Would you share what you can about your 2022 company roadmap? [January 2022]

Thought Leader: Brad Hintze, Executive Vice President, Global Marketing at Crestron

The phrase that best summarizes our goals at Crestron for 2022 is “creating frictionless experiences.” We’ll obviously maintain (and improve) the best-in-class quality of our products—from hardware to firmware to software—but we’re creating something that goes beyond black boxes and wires.

The hybrid work solutions we were already developing positioned us well for what has transpired over the past two years. We had seen that companies were moving toward this activity-based employment model, with some fully remote workers and others in the office on a part-time basis, and the pandemic just accelerated that trend. We fully expect it to continue in 2022—research tells us that a wide majority of executives envision a hybrid business environment going forward.

"The goal is to make the hybrid model completely equitable for every collaborator on a project or in a meeting, to give each person an equal seat at the table no matter where they are in the world." — Brad Hintze, Executive Vice President, Global Marketing at Crestron

If you’ve specified an end-to-end Crestron solution for your enterprise, we want every meeting to be completely seamless. Every aspect of that meeting experience must be consistent for everyone. But we’re also focused on ensuring that if a third-party device enters the mix, there won’t be any question regarding interoperability.

The advances we’ll soon see in AI as it applies to audio and video solutions are going to be incredible. The goal is to make the hybrid model completely equitable for every collaborator on a project or in a meeting, to give each person an equal seat at the table no matter where they are in the world.

We’re also completely invested in reducing as many pain points as we can for IT departments across the globe. Whether it’s room scheduling or troubleshooting, we want IT professionals to be armed with as many tools and as much data as we can deliver to them. It’s why we’re excited about solutions such as the Crestron XiO Cloud; it’s precisely the kind of platform that’s critical in maintaining those experiences.

