Hall Technologies Roadmap to IC22

AVT Question: Please share your company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap heading into InfoComm 2022. [June 2022]

Thought Leader: Hal Truax Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Hall Technologies

The “Hallway,” as we’ve coined it, is our customer journey methodology and robust product roadmap. For InfoComm, we will be doing live demos of all the products we’ve launched over the last year—and a few new ones, too—including the Apollo TRK1, Discovery, EMCEE200, HIVE, PTZ Cameras, a new Work-From-Home Kit, and more! I think attendees will love connecting with our team and find the product demos very enlightening and informative. Being back in person is an opportunity for folks to get a look at our solutions and hear the realized benefits of our solutions.

"The Hallway isn’t just a catchy phrase; it’s our customer-obsessed methodology that sets us apart, ensures a successfully completed project, and guarantees that goals are exceeded." —Hal Truax Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Hall Technologies

The booth will feature a variety of newly launched products suitable for education, healthcare, corporate, work from home, and digital signage applications. We’ve done considerable work in taking the anxiety out of tech, with end-to-end solutions that are focused on ease of use. We are dedicated to being a one-stop shop globally, with stellar support before, during, and after the sale. That’s the secret to our success, and the success of our customers! We’ve also addressed the present supply chain issues, and we’re laser focused on maintaining favorable stock status. The Hallway isn’t just a catchy phrase; it’s our customer-obsessed methodology that sets us apart, ensures a successfully completed project, and guarantees that goals are exceeded.

InfoComm Booth: W2203

Roadmap to IC22: InfoComm 2022 Exhibitors Share Insider's Perspective

Check back often as this list will be updated through InfoComm 2022.

>> Aurora Multimedia's Roadmap to IC22

>> Yamaha UC's Roadmap to IC22

56 AV/IT Company Roadmaps 2022

>> 22Miles Roadmap 2022

>> Absen Roadmap 2022

>> AMX Roadmap 2022

>> ATEN Technologies Roadmap 2022

>> AtlasIED Roadmap 2022

>> Atlona Roadmap 2022

>> Auton Motorized Systems Roadmap 2022

>> Avnu Alliance Roadmap 2022

>> Barix Roadmap 2022

>> Barco Roadmap 2022

>> BenQ America Roadmap 2022

>> Biamp Roadmap 2022

>> Black Box Roadmap 2022

>> BlueJeans by Verizon Roadmap 2022

>> BrightSign Roadmap 2022

>> C2G Roadmap 2022

>> Chief Roadmap 2022

>> ClearOne Roadmap 2022

>> Crestron Roadmap 2022

>> Daktronics Roadmap 2022

>> Datapath Roadmap 2022

>> EPOS Audio Roadmap 2022

>> Hall Technologies Roadmap 2022

>> IHSE USA Roadmap 2022

>> Intel Roadmap 2022

>> Just Add Power Roadmap 2022

>> Kramer Roadmap 2022

>> Legrand|AV Roadmap 2022

>> Listen Technologies Roadmap 2022

>> Logitech Roadmap 2022

>> LynTec Roadmap 2022

>> Macnica Roadmap 2022

>> Matrox Roadmap 2022

>> Meyer Sound Roadmap 2022

>> NETGEAR Roadmap 2022

>> Nureva Roadmap 2022

>> Optoma Roadmap 2022

>> Planar Roadmap 2022

>> Poly Roadmap 2022

>> Prysm Systems Roadmap 2022

>> PTZOptics Roadmap 2022

>> QSC Roadmap 2022

>> Red Dot Digital Media Roadmap 2022

>> RTI Roadmap 2022

>> Samsung Roadmap 2022

>> SAVI Controls Roadmap 2022

>> Sennheiser Roadmap 2022

>> Shure Roadmap 2022

>> Sonic Foundry Roadmap 2022

>> Sony Roadmap 2022

>> Utelogy Roadmap 2022

>> Vanco International Roadmap 2022

>> ViewSonic Roadmap 2022

>> VuWall Roadmap 2022

>> Xilica Roadmap 2022

>> Yamaha Unified Communications Roadmap 2022

>> Zoom Roadmap 2022