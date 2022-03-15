Samsung Roadmap 2022

AVT Question: With some trade shows having been canceled or scaled back and limited in-person meetings, it has been a challenge for technology managers to learn about a company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap for the coming year. Would you share what you can about your 2022 company roadmap? [January 2022]

Thought Leader: Harry Patz Jr., Senior Vice President and General Manager, Display Division at Samsung

Each new year brings new challenges, but also opportunities for growth. As we enter 2022, the team at Samsung is laying the groundwork for more exceptional products and continued success. We are coming off of an outstanding year, which included the announcement of the latest iteration of our award winning The Wall and our collaboration with the New York Mets to transform Citi Field with LED technology. As interactive and innovative displays continue to grow in popularity, we set our sights on discovering how they can enhance the spaces they are in. 2022 gives us the opportunity to further explore the limitless capabilities of display technologies that deliver immersive experiences.

"Our mission is and has always been to devote our resources towards creating products that contribute to an ever-changing society, and this year is no exception." — Harry Patz Jr., Senior Vice President and General Manager, Display Division at Samsung

Our mission is and has always been to devote our resources towards creating products that contribute to an ever-changing society, and this year is no exception. As in years past, we are focused on better understanding the impact of display products and their role with consumers and businesses—constantly questioning how displays can evolve to provide more customer and employee benefits. As people navigate the evolving changes to COVID-19 restrictions and their impact on workplaces, retail, hospitality, and more, Samsung is considering how to prioritize hybrid technology that connects people no matter the distance. With an emphasis on new developments such as AI, AR, streamlined device management, and sustainability, our focus is on reimagining spaces to foster collaboration and bring engagement to the forefront. Today’s display products deliver more compatibility, flexibility, and customization than ever, and tomorrow’s display technologies will continue that legacy as we strive to deliver bigger and bolder.

