VuWall Roadmap 2022

AVT Question: With some trade shows having been canceled or scaled back and limited in-person meetings, it has been a challenge for technology managers to learn about a company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap for the coming year. Would you share what you can about your 2022 company roadmap? [January 2022]

Thought Leader: Fadhl Al-Bayaty, Director of Product Management at VuWall

We are proud of the advancements VuWall made in bridging the gap between AV, IP, and IT with our interoperable and hybrid approach. We place an enormous emphasis on interoperability in building any video wall project. We foresee 2022 as a big year for us as the industry embraces the tremendous value in this philosophy. We intend to continue educating AV professionals on the importance of interoperability, its advantages, and best practices for designing AV-over-IP video wall projects.

"Our goal is to provide a more comprehensive ecosystem that makes it easy for customers to deploy video walls with simple drag-and-drop operations." — Fadhl Al-Bayaty, Director of Product Management at VuWall

Our roadmap remains perfectly aligned with our mission to simplify complex AV-over-IP deployments with solutions that make it easy for our customers to manage how visual information is displayed and shared. We recognize many are faced with handling an ever-growing amount of information, future-proofing their investments as technology constantly advances, and the expectation that all software should be as easy to use as their smart devices.

While we fully intend to continue developing new features for our TRx centralized management software, we will also focus on tighter integrations with third-party solutions and improving our API and scripting tool. Our goal is to provide a more comprehensive ecosystem that makes it easy for customers to deploy video walls with simple drag-and-drop operations. This adds incredible value because it eliminates the hassle of customers having to make different platforms work together. We already have strong partnerships with manufacturers including Samsung, Genetec, Milestone, NDI, SDVoE, and IHSE. A significant part of our 2022 roadmap will be invested in developing new technology partnerships.

In 2022, we will also continue to reinforce our strategy with solutions based on open, non-proprietary architecture, simplified programming, and hybrid functionality. A single, unified platform is essential for managing multi-location AV-over-IP networks from anywhere. Our TRx software is the only single-platform solution providing both AV distribution and advanced video wall management.

AV/IT Company Roadmaps 2022

>> Absen Roadmap 2022

>> AtlasIED Roadmap 2022

>> Atlona Roadmap 2022

>> BrightSign Roadmap 2022

>> C2G Roadmap 2022

>> Chief Roadmap 2022

>> Datapath Roadmap 2022

>> Hall Technologies Roadmap 2022

>> Kramer Roadmap 2022

>> QSC Roadmap 2022

>> Sennheiser Roadmap 2022

>> Shure Roadmap 2022

>> Sony Roadmap 2022

>> Yamaha Unified Communications Roadmap 2022

More 2022 Roadmaps to come!

More Thought Leaders Series Articles

>> 22Miles Product Roadmap – Re: Pandemic

>> BlueJeans by Verizon Product Roadmap – Re: Pandemic

>> ClearOne on Conferencing Audio

>> Legrand|AV on Conferencing Audio

>> Listen Technologies Product Roadmap – Re: Pandemic

>> Poly Product Roadmap – Re: Pandemic

>> SurgeX Product Roadmap – Re: Pandemic

>> VuWall Product Roadmap – Re: Pandemic

>> Yamaha UC on Conferencing Audio