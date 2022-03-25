Meyer Sound Roadmap 2022

AVT Question: With some trade shows having been canceled or scaled back and limited in-person meetings, it has been a challenge for technology managers to learn about a company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap for the coming year. Would you share what you can about your 2022 company roadmap? [January 2022]

Thought Leader: Tim Boot, Director of Global Marketing at Meyer Sound

This is an exciting year for Meyer Sound, as we are introducing a powerful new product in the first quarter which has already been met with positive reactions from our global network. Along with the launch, we will offer a new connection management and monitoring software. For the past two years, our Constellation acoustic system, which celebrated its 15th anniversary in 2021, as well as our Spacemap Go spatial sound design and live mixing tool, saw great success across various markets, and that momentum is continuing into 2022.

"In 2021, we did a lot of listening to our global network of dealers and distributors and the larger pro audio community as needs have evolved. This year, we are ready to deliver those results." — Tim Boot, Director of Global Marketing at Meyer Sound

We recently launched several new Spacemap Go plugins for Avid VENUE and SSL Live consoles as well as digital audio workstations (DAWs), which will play an important role in live sound applications. Meyer Sound looks forward to continuing the new partnerships we started last year to further establish our presence and leadership in the residential and home cinema market. In 2021, we did a lot of listening to our global network of dealers and distributors and the larger pro audio community as needs have evolved. This year, we are ready to deliver those results.

For more than 40 years, Meyer Sound has created innovative solutions that have the flexibility to be applied in a variety of vertical markets. We are fortunate to be expanding our global team, including both experienced and next-generation engineers that have been integral to our new product development. We are excited to continue to work collaboratively with our global network in providing quality audio solutions worldwide.

