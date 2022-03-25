Meyer Sound Roadmap 2022

By ( ) published

As part of our ongoing AVT Thought Leaders Series, we asked Tim Boot, Director of Global Marketing at Meyer Sound, to provide a rare insider's perspective into the company's roadmap for 2022.

Meyer Sound
(Image credit: Future)

AVT Question: With some trade shows having been canceled or scaled back and limited in-person meetings, it has been a challenge for technology managers to learn about a company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap for the coming year. Would you share what you can about your 2022 company roadmap? [January 2022]

Thought Leader: Tim Boot, Director of Global Marketing at Meyer Sound

This is an exciting year for Meyer Sound, as we are introducing a powerful new product in the first quarter which has already been met with positive reactions from our global network. Along with the launch, we will offer a new connection management and monitoring software. For the past two years, our Constellation acoustic system, which celebrated its 15th anniversary in 2021, as well as our Spacemap Go spatial sound design and live mixing tool, saw great success across various markets, and that momentum is continuing into 2022. 

"In 2021, we did a lot of listening to our global network of dealers and distributors and the larger pro audio community as needs have evolved. This year, we are ready to deliver those results." — Tim Boot, Director of Global Marketing at Meyer Sound

We recently launched several new Spacemap Go plugins for Avid VENUE and SSL Live consoles as well as digital audio workstations (DAWs), which will play an important role in live sound applications. Meyer Sound looks forward to continuing the new partnerships we started last year to further establish our presence and leadership in the residential and home cinema market. In 2021, we did a lot of listening to our global network of dealers and distributors and the larger pro audio community as needs have evolved. This year, we are ready to deliver those results.

For more than 40 years, Meyer Sound has created innovative solutions that have the flexibility to be applied in a variety of vertical markets. We are fortunate to be expanding our global team, including both experienced and next-generation engineers that have been integral to our new product development. We are excited to continue to work collaboratively with our global network in providing quality audio solutions worldwide.

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology. Davis enjoys exploring the ethos of experiential spaces as well as diving deep into the complex topics that shape the AV/IT industry. In 2012, the TechDecisions brand of content sites she developed for EH Publishing was named one of “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 20 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. From 2000 to 2008, Davis was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Electronic House. From 2009 to present, as the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis developed content plans and delivered content for associations such as IEEE Standards Association and AVIXA, content marketing for Future Plc, and numerous AV/IT companies. Davis was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners, and sampling local IPAs.