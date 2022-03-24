BlueJeans by Verizon Roadmap 2022

AVT Question: With some trade shows having been canceled or scaled back and limited in-person meetings, it has been a challenge for technology managers to learn about a company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap for the coming year. Would you share what you can about your 2022 company roadmap? [January 2022]

Thought Leader: Krish Ramakrishnan, Co-Founder and Chief of Innovation and Products at BlueJeans by Verizon

The telehealth industry is poised to make leaps and bounds this year, to where the clinic will be coming to you instead of the other way around. Last year we predicted virtual doctor visits to be the norm, but something that didn’t come with that is the medical bag. Within a few years, doctors should be able to access patient vitals virtually, which will enable a more immersive visit. It also allows people who live in rural areas access to medical specialists they would otherwise have to travel to see. Our award-winning BlueJeans telehealth platform will continue to evolve to help make this virtual clinic experience possible.

"Another area BlueJeans will be investing more in is augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), which will become mainstream across industries." — Krish Ramakrishnan, Co-Founder and Chief of Innovation and Products at BlueJeans by Verizon

Another area BlueJeans will be investing more in is augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), which will become mainstream across industries. The opportunities are endless. For example, since hybrid work is here to stay, corporate trainings could evolve to enable a more immersive, 3D-like training experience for employees without leaving their home. In the healthcare field, doctors may be able to consult with experts in remote locations around the world and have them assist in surgeries. Even in service and goods-based industries can AR/VR be helpful. Take construction, for example, and envision a foreman onsite consulting with an architect who is offsite in an immersive environment. We’re really just getting started.

And speaking of services industries, there is a huge knowledge gap between an older generation of service-industry workers who are retiring at a faster rate before transferring their knowledge to younger and less skilled workers. By allowing them to return to the job without leaving home, through the assistance of AR/VR technology, we can help to bridge the skills shortage. BlueJeans is at the intersection of this knowledge transfer, and we are thinking about products to make this a better experience.

