Listen Technologies Roadmap 2022

AVT Question: With some trade shows having been canceled or scaled back and limited in-person meetings, it has been a challenge for technology managers to learn about a company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap for the coming year. Would you share what you can about your 2022 company roadmap? [January 2022]

Thought Leader: Kim Franklin, Vice President of Marketing at Listen Technologies

At Listen Technologies, we continue to see the future of assistive listening in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and other technologies that support IoT, the proliferation of smart devices, and BYOD. Increasingly, people are carrying smartphones and they are comfortable using them. Smart devices are ubiquitous, familiar, easy to use, and can function as assistive listening systems to help people hear more clearly in any environment.

"We are committed to providing an exceptional user experience and will continue to listen and respond to the needs of our customers and partners." — Kim Franklin, Vice President of Marketing at Listen Technologies

Assistive listening systems are not just for people with hearing loss; anyone can use them to hear better and be more engaged, especially in settings where hearing is difficult due to language, background noise, or distance. Listen Technologies introduced audio over Wi-Fi in 2014 and has been innovating ever since. We continue to lead the industry in developing technology and wireless listening solutions that deliver clear sound, foster inclusion, and help people engage with others. We are committed to providing an exceptional user experience and will continue to listen and respond to the needs of our customers and partners.

