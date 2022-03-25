Vanco International Roadmap 2022

As part of our ongoing AVT Thought Leaders Series, we asked Brandon White, Director of New Product Development at Vanco International, to provide a rare insider's perspective into the company's roadmap for 2022.

Vanco International
AVT Question: With some trade shows having been canceled or scaled back and limited in-person meetings, it has been a challenge for technology managers to learn about a company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap for the coming year. Would you share what you can about your 2022 company roadmap? [January 2022]

Thought Leader: Brandon White, Director of New Product Development at Vanco International

Both AV and IT stakeholders understand the potential of AVoIP system design to make their systems easier to manage and scale, less expensive to maintain, and less vulnerable to obsolescence. AVoIP delivery is increasingly accepted as safe, reliable, and flexible. IP offers full HD capabilities with virtually no latency, as well as easy management of multi-point installations. It also provides the ability to manage, transmit, and receive AV signals and control hundreds of devices over a local network. Enterprise clients are demanding the capability to control video walls and display networks remotely, or to consume video inputs from anywhere on the network. Vanco will stay ahead of the growing appetite for AVoIP solutions in 2022 by building AVoIP capabilities into new products across our brands and offering extension and capture devices to allow any system to leverage network capabilities. 

Even as the lines blur between AV and IT, we’re also seeing overlap among the AV, security, and electrical contracting markets. Service providers of all kinds are expanding their low-voltage offerings. In terms of Vanco’s product development, that means we’re looking to create devices that have the features and specs sought after by industry veterans, but that are also extremely simple to install and use. Whether you’re new to AV systems or you can program a video matrix in your sleep, Vanco’s product line will serve your needs. 

Overall, Vanco aims mirror the market by broadening our products’ features and specs while streamlining the amount of HDMI over IP products on offer. With the right mix of features, we can cover a broad range of installations with a concentrated set of SKUs. Instead of overwhelming dealers and integrators with obscure variations, we want to provide a curated menu—while continuing to offer the value and customization options Vanco is known for. 

