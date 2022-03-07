Atlona Roadmap 2022

AVT Question: With some trade shows having been canceled or scaled back and limited in-person meetings, it has been a challenge for technology managers to learn about a company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap for the coming year. Would you share what you can about your 2022 company roadmap? [January 2022]

Thought Leader: Paul Krizan, Product Manager at Atlona

Atlona has been focused on developing new features and products that reduce compromises with AV systems on the IT network. We are on the verge of announcing our next-generation OmniStream AV over IP codec, which will support 4K60 4:4:4 video. This update was built with two goals in mind: making computer-generated and motion video content look outstanding with resolutions up to 4K60 4:4:4, and improving overall bandwidth efficiency of the encoders. Depending on what kind of content is sent over the network, IT managers will see bandwidth improvements between 30 and 50 percent, giving them greater flexibility in the design of the networks that carry AV over IP traffic.

Atlona is focused on simplifying systems management for the IT professional. — Paul Krizan, Product Manager at Atlona

We as an industry often talk about how networked AV should be able to get any of the user’s sources or content up on a display. This is another important area of innovation for Atlona with OmniStream 2.0. We have built multiview support into our OmniStream Pro decoder that solves the problem of having too much content and not enough displays in the meeting space. It is another way that we are reducing compromises with the next generation of networked AV technology.

Looking further into 2022 and beyond, Atlona is focused on simplifying systems management for the IT professional. It is too early to tell the full story, but reducing the configuration steps required to bring AV systems to life on the IT network is among our chief strategies. IT managers need AV systems that are easy to install, configure, operate, and maintain. We will very much emphasize software innovation to achieve these goals for our customers worldwide. We see 2022 as the year where the AV industry makes very noticeable progress for the IT managers we increasingly serve.

