Legrand | AV's Roadmap to IC22

AVT Question: Please share your company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap heading into InfoComm 2022. [June 2022]

Thought Leader: Megan Knedler, Senior Director, Marketing at Legrand | AV

As the AVIXA data has shown for years, corporate is the largest sector that we serve in AV. That core market is in the midst of a serious seismic shift. So, for perhaps the first time, almost all manufacturers, integrators, and educators are going to be centered around the same challenge—enabling this new hybrid workforce reality.

At Legrand | AV, design thinking and empathy-based research have been core philosophies to all that we do—from sales to customer care to product innovation. It means we resist the urge to jump right in and solve. Rather, we spend a lot of time listening and studying the problem.

"We’re perhaps most excited to connect with our customers and learn more about how we can partner and innovate around the challenges tomorrow has in store." —Megan Knedler, Senior Director, Marketing at Legrand | AV

In the booth, you will see tons of exciting new products, as well as awesome solutions for what we know today about hybrid demand. This includes solutions for creating meeting equity, like Vaddio’s IntelliSHOT ePTZ, which will auto frame the speaker for remote participants as opposed to showing a teeny tiny table surrounded by human-like shapes.

Other solutions help companies quickly deploy updates across massive campuses, with products like Chief’s Tempo designed to store gear, hide cables, and support displays without ripping open walls.

And finally, Legrand | AV solutions enable our integrators to deliver unmatched reliability, like Middle Atlantic’s RackLink—now on the all-new NEXSYS platform, and providing remote management via our latest UPS line.

We look forward to sharing our vision of the hybrid workplace and how the AV industry is uniquely positioned to make a huge impact on making that experience amazing. All that said, this challenge of hybrid work is still unfolding. So we’re perhaps most excited to connect with our customers and learn more about how we can partner and innovate around the challenges tomorrow has in store. See you in Vegas!

InfoComm Booth: W903

