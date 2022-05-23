Epiphan Video's Roadmap to IC22

AVT Question: Please share your company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap heading into InfoComm 2022. [June 2022]

Thought Leader: Tobi Tungl, Vice President Sales, North America of Epiphan Video

At Epiphan, we are disrupting and innovating how companies experience high-quality video. We help create integrated video experiences, whether it’s rich communication, entertainment, or just plain curiosity. These experiences are at the heart of what AV is, and we are change agents living at the forefront of this innovation, where broadcast quality and the ease of video conferencing intersect.

At InfoComm 2022, we will have a mix of products and software solutions to showcase how we help enable our clients to reduce costs and increase global efficiencies.

Epiphan offers a mix of products and software to help brands find and retain new customers through our latest powerful innovation, the Unify platform. This platform was built to go anywhere your clients go. Epiphan Unify offers the ultimate flexibility to record, switch, mix, and restream content from anywhere—alone or working virtually alongside others. It’s the perfect cloud-powered production platform for live webinars, on-demand content, multi-site hybrid events, and any other opportunity that comes your way. Unify is engineered to make online meetings as powerful as in-person ones. Don’t rely on bullet points. Show your audience exactly what your business can do.

Epiphan and Microsoft Teams are making broadcast-quality live streaming more accessible with Epiphan Connect. This new tool lets you leverage branded layouts, live switching, dynamic titles and graphics, and other features seen in professional broadcasts, without sacrificing convenience.

You will also see our flagship Pearl product line live in action. Pearl devices are focused on enabling higher-quality, immersive experiences, with pro features for even the most demanding live 4K streaming and recording needs. The Pearl line is very robust in what it does. It is the perfect production solution for lecture halls in universities, business training presentations, and all other types of company meetings.

InfoComm Booth: W2631

